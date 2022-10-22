ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, NJ

bananatreenews.today

Glen Rock to host Ridgefield Park in playoff opener

Glen Rock will host its first playoff football game since 2015 on Friday when the Panthers take on visiting Ridgefield Park at Alan Deaett Field at 6 p.m. The Panthers, who closed out a 7-1 regular season with a last-second field goal to beat Park Ridge this past Friday, are the No. 3 seed in North Jersey Group 2, Section 2. Unbeaten Caldwell (8-0), which has not lost a game since 2019, is the No. 1 seed in the section, and 8-0 Newton, which beat Glen Rock in the first round of the playoffs in 2019, is No. 2. Ramsey, which is 6-2, is the No. 4 seed.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
PARAMUS, NJ
bananatreenews.today

Glen Rock Police Blotter Oct. 17th – Oct. 23, 2022

During the period between October 17, 2022, through October 23, 2022, members of the GRPD handled 267 calls for service, the highlights of which included:. 2:49 PM – A Glen Rock resident reported the theft of their Dahon Mariner Foldable Bicycle, valued at $849.00, from the bike rack located at the Bergen Line Train Station near Borough Hall. This reportedly occurred on October 17th between 8 AM and 4 PM. According to the complainant, they had secured the bicycle to the rack with a combination lock, which they thought was locked. However, when the bicycle was discovered missing the lock was still on the rack and there were no signs of the lock being cut or pried open.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County

A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ

