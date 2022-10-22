Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bananatreenews.today
Glen Rock to host Ridgefield Park in playoff opener
Glen Rock will host its first playoff football game since 2015 on Friday when the Panthers take on visiting Ridgefield Park at Alan Deaett Field at 6 p.m. The Panthers, who closed out a 7-1 regular season with a last-second field goal to beat Park Ridge this past Friday, are the No. 3 seed in North Jersey Group 2, Section 2. Unbeaten Caldwell (8-0), which has not lost a game since 2019, is the No. 1 seed in the section, and 8-0 Newton, which beat Glen Rock in the first round of the playoffs in 2019, is No. 2. Ramsey, which is 6-2, is the No. 4 seed.
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
wrnjradio.com
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
World champion New Rochelle cheerleader dies unexpectedly
According to his obituary, Eric Ortiz was just 30 years old when he died on Saturday.
Large police presence in Holmdel closes parts of Route 35 in both directions
A large police presence is in Holmdel, where Route 35 is closed in both directions at Centerville and Union Avenue.
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
Hard working New Jersey guy needs your help
This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars. It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off. You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt. That's...
bananatreenews.today
Glen Rock Police Blotter Oct. 17th – Oct. 23, 2022
During the period between October 17, 2022, through October 23, 2022, members of the GRPD handled 267 calls for service, the highlights of which included:. 2:49 PM – A Glen Rock resident reported the theft of their Dahon Mariner Foldable Bicycle, valued at $849.00, from the bike rack located at the Bergen Line Train Station near Borough Hall. This reportedly occurred on October 17th between 8 AM and 4 PM. According to the complainant, they had secured the bicycle to the rack with a combination lock, which they thought was locked. However, when the bicycle was discovered missing the lock was still on the rack and there were no signs of the lock being cut or pried open.
Serious crash closes northbound lanes on Garden State Parkway
A serious traffic crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday led to closures of northbound lanes in Passaic County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the Parkway in Elmwood Park south of Exit 157.9, according to 511nj.org. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit...
Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County
A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
Thousands Without Power In Hunterdon, Morris Counties
Thousands of JCP&L customers in Hunterdon and Morris Counties were without power on Tuesday, Oct. 25. JCP&L's website said more than 3,500 people were without power in Hunterdon County as of 10 a.m. Meanwhile, a post from the Florham Park Police Department stated that the outage had also been affecting...
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
Firefighters Contain Destructive Kitchen Fire At Westwood Restaurant
Firefighters kept a blaze that severely damaged a Guatemalan restaurant from spreading to the rest of a small shopping center in Westwood. The fire broke out in the kitchen and extended to the cockloft of Mi Flor Latin Cafe on Kinderkamack Road across from Kingsberry Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
14-year-old freshman shot in front of high school on Staten Island
Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside of the high school.
Ridgewood residents alerted town's drinking water is contaminated with 'forever chemicals'
Residents received a repeat notice in the mail, yet again alerting them that their drinking water still was not in compliance with state standards and could possibly cause cancer and reproductive issues.
wrnjradio.com
Woman facing charges after found lying unconscious in McDonald’s drive-thru in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found lying unconscious in the drive-thru lane of the Hackettstown McDonald’s and became vulgar towards first aid members, police said. On Sunday, October 23, at around 8:47 p.m., police responded to McDonald’s,...
Comments / 0