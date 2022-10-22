During the period between October 17, 2022, through October 23, 2022, members of the GRPD handled 267 calls for service, the highlights of which included:. 2:49 PM – A Glen Rock resident reported the theft of their Dahon Mariner Foldable Bicycle, valued at $849.00, from the bike rack located at the Bergen Line Train Station near Borough Hall. This reportedly occurred on October 17th between 8 AM and 4 PM. According to the complainant, they had secured the bicycle to the rack with a combination lock, which they thought was locked. However, when the bicycle was discovered missing the lock was still on the rack and there were no signs of the lock being cut or pried open.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO