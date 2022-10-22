ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months

HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
HOUSTON, TX
Constable: Man arrested for stabbing couple with knife, biting woman

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez. Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun...
HOUSTON, TX
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made

A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

