ISU Students participate in clean-up event following Homecoming
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following Saturday’s Homecoming festivities, nearly 90 Indiana State students participated in a cleanup event along Wabash Avenue. Students met at three different locations on Sunday, before walking along the street and picking up trash. ISU graduate student Shelby Franklin, who helped organize the event through her job with the university’s center for community engagement, said she enjoyed working with other students to benefit the community.
Sullivan High School seniors service the community
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was PSAT day for sophomores and juniors at Sullivan High School. While those students took their exams, seniors spent the day helping out in the community. They took part in a variety of community service projects. We caught up with a group that helped clean and organize at “Our Father’s Arms,” an organization that provides food and clothing to people in need.
Vincennes University unveils new $4.8M tech labs on campus
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University has recently presented the addition of three new technology labs to its campus. The Center for Applied Robotics and Automation (CARA), the Additive Manufacturing and Reverse Engineering Center, and HURCO Advanced CNC Machining Technology Center were introduced to the campus last month during an open-house event.
