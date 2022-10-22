ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad

Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

ALBA HEALTH TO CLOSE – 175 JOBS LOST IN ROCKWOOD

Alba Health Facility, 425 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, which has held on for many, many, years in the Sock and Hosiery industry, announced Monday that they will be closing that facility soon affecting 175 jobs. The facility is slated to close early next year. Operations will then possibly be moved to Mexico, according to sources. Alba Health is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, LLC of McDonough, GA. The facility which has lined Gateway Avenue in Rockwood for 80 plus years has been a centerpiece of the Hosiery industry in The Southeast, one of only a few that has survived. According to sources, employees got the word Monday time that the plant would be closing soon. We will continue to follow this and let you know more as we get more information and an official announcement from the company.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WBIR

Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Farragut receives grant for stormwater improvement projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Farragut has secured a $1.7 million grant to fund a variety of stormwater improvement projects, according to a press release from Sen. Richard Briggs. The funds for the project are being distributed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation from the state's American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.
FARRAGUT, TN
knoxfocus.com

West beats Maryville 31-18 to end The Streak

The Maryville Streak is over. Thank you West High Rebels. Knox County teams had lost 105 games in a row to Maryville, but Coach Lamar Brown’s team put an end to that Friday night with a 31-18 win over the Rebels from Blount County at Bill Wilson Field. The losing streak dated back to the 2000 season.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
WBIR

Tennessee football will wear 'dark mode' jerseys with new black helmets against Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will once again wear its "dark mode" uniforms against Kentucky on Saturday, but with a new twist. The Vols will wear black helmets for their night game against the Wildcats instead of the white helmets that Tennessee wore with the all-black uniform combo against South Carolina and Georgia a season ago. The uniform features orange accents on the jersey and the 2022 edition of the uniform feature an orange "Power-T" and orange stripe down the middle of the helmet.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Paranormal Tourism: Take a peek inside Scott County's haunted, historic jail

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. — One of the oldest and spookiest buildings in Scott County is still standing more than a century after it was built. The history of Scott County Jail dates back to 1904. When it opened, the first two floors housed jailers' quarters, but in 1922 they expanded the jail to house maximum security prisoners on the third floor. It could hold up to 50 inmates at a time.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy