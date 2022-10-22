Read full article on original website
Anderson County couple seeking answers after solar company declares bankruptcy
Following a tidal wave of complaints, Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, has declared bankruptcy liquidation.
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
East Tennessee business started by UT alumni recognized nationally
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville company created by students and alumni from the University of Tennessee was named the 2022 Dream Big Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The company, named Carbon Rivers, develops advanced materials used in a variety of industries and fields....
WBIR
Knox Co. commissioners call for new state mental health facility in East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission, along with Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is asking the State of Tennessee to provide financial support for the construction and operation of a mental health hospital in Knox County. In a resolution Monday night, county officials urged the state for help to...
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
Jones Cove Road fully reopens in Sevier County after months of work to replace collapsed bridge
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — One of Sevier County's most heavily traveled roads is open to traffic again for the first time in months after crews replaced a collapsed bridge. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Jones Cove Road was open to traffic again at Wilhite Creek. Heavy...
indherald.com
The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad
Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
bbbtv12.com
ALBA HEALTH TO CLOSE – 175 JOBS LOST IN ROCKWOOD
Alba Health Facility, 425 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, which has held on for many, many, years in the Sock and Hosiery industry, announced Monday that they will be closing that facility soon affecting 175 jobs. The facility is slated to close early next year. Operations will then possibly be moved to Mexico, according to sources. Alba Health is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, LLC of McDonough, GA. The facility which has lined Gateway Avenue in Rockwood for 80 plus years has been a centerpiece of the Hosiery industry in The Southeast, one of only a few that has survived. According to sources, employees got the word Monday time that the plant would be closing soon. We will continue to follow this and let you know more as we get more information and an official announcement from the company.
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
Knoxville is home to one of America’s most secure data centers
"This is a tier 4 co-location data center which is very unique for the United States There are only about six or seven in the United States," TenHats facilities manager Wade Orloski said.
WATE
Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
Farragut receives grant for stormwater improvement projects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Farragut has secured a $1.7 million grant to fund a variety of stormwater improvement projects, according to a press release from Sen. Richard Briggs. The funds for the project are being distributed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation from the state's American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.
knoxfocus.com
West beats Maryville 31-18 to end The Streak
The Maryville Streak is over. Thank you West High Rebels. Knox County teams had lost 105 games in a row to Maryville, but Coach Lamar Brown’s team put an end to that Friday night with a 31-18 win over the Rebels from Blount County at Bill Wilson Field. The losing streak dated back to the 2000 season.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
WBIR
Tennessee football will wear 'dark mode' jerseys with new black helmets against Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will once again wear its "dark mode" uniforms against Kentucky on Saturday, but with a new twist. The Vols will wear black helmets for their night game against the Wildcats instead of the white helmets that Tennessee wore with the all-black uniform combo against South Carolina and Georgia a season ago. The uniform features orange accents on the jersey and the 2022 edition of the uniform feature an orange "Power-T" and orange stripe down the middle of the helmet.
Metro Drug Coalition's new recovery community center serves 839 people in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In just one month, a new community center created by the Metro Drug Coalition is becoming a major resource for people recovering from substance abuse in Knoxville. They said that 839 people have used The Gateway for recovery-related resources and activities since September 23, when it...
Golden Retriever rescued from Turkey makes a name for himself in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness the Golden Retriever is a regular visitor to the healthcare facilities across the Knoxville area. He's a celebrity among doctors, nurses, and reception staff. But, most importantly, he's valued by the patients he visits. The person that helped Guinness' fame reach a pinnacle is his...
Paranormal Tourism: Take a peek inside Scott County's haunted, historic jail
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. — One of the oldest and spookiest buildings in Scott County is still standing more than a century after it was built. The history of Scott County Jail dates back to 1904. When it opened, the first two floors housed jailers' quarters, but in 1922 they expanded the jail to house maximum security prisoners on the third floor. It could hold up to 50 inmates at a time.
