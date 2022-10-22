WINDERMERE, Fla. – The California men's golf team concluded its 2022 fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Isleworth Collegiate on Tuesday. Cal shot a 2-over-par 290 on Tuesday for its best round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament and jumped three spots on the team leaderboard, the biggest improvement by any team during the final round. Third-ranked Auburn – one of seven teams ranked inside the top 42 nationally by Golfstat.com – won the Isleworth Collegiate at 27-under-par, while No. 11 Florida (-15) and No. 9 Illinois (-7) placed second and third.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO