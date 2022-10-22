ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

calbears.com

Cal Hosts No. 1 UW, Oregon State

BERKELEY – The California men's soccer team returns home to host No. 1 Washington and Oregon State in a pair of Pac-12 Conference games on Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. The 3-6-5 (1-4-2 Pac-12) Golden Bears take on the 12-0-2 Huskies (4-0-1 Pac-12) at 3 p.m. on Thursday and face the Beavers (5-3-4, 1-1-3 Pac-12 as of Oct. 25) at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
BERKELEY, CA
thecomeback.com

Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance

While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
STANFORD, CA
calbears.com

Cal Finishes Strong At Isleworth Collegiate

WINDERMERE, Fla. – The California men's golf team concluded its 2022 fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Isleworth Collegiate on Tuesday. Cal shot a 2-over-par 290 on Tuesday for its best round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament and jumped three spots on the team leaderboard, the biggest improvement by any team during the final round. Third-ranked Auburn – one of seven teams ranked inside the top 42 nationally by Golfstat.com – won the Isleworth Collegiate at 27-under-par, while No. 11 Florida (-15) and No. 9 Illinois (-7) placed second and third.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Face No. 8 Ducks Saturday Afternoon

BERKELEY -- California returns to FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium for the second consecutive week on Oct. 29 for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 8 Oregon. The Golden Bears (3-4) and Ducks (6-1) are set to meet for the 85th time in history. Venue:. FTX Field at California...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Play Stellar Defense But Come Up Short

BERKELEY – The Cal women's field hockey team had another stellar defensive day. However, the Golden Bears came up short as No. 17 James Madison came away with the 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Underhill Field. Statistically, the game looked very one-sided with the Dukes (10-6) outshooting the...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Earns 2-2 Draw At SDSU

SAN DIEGO – Fahmi Ibrahim scored his team-high sixth goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 87th minute, and the Cal men's soccer team came away with a point after a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon at San Diego State. The Golden Bears have a 3-6-5...
SAN DIEGO, CA
calbears.com

Bears Win Tournament On Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO – California rugby takes home its second tournament title of the fall sevens season after day two of the West Coast Collegiate Sevens on Treasure Island. The program previously won the WCC7s at Cal Poly on Oct. 8. Both of Cal's sides – Cal I and Cal...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Close Out Weekend Against UCLA

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-13, 0-10 Pac-12) closed out their final home weekend in October on Sunday with an early-afternoon matchup against UCLA (10-9, 4-6), hoping to build off of their improved play on Friday with a victory against the Bruins. Ultimately, it was the latter who found themselves in the win column at the end of the day, out-performing the Bears on both offense and defense in a 3-0 sweep.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calbears.com

November 5 Cal-USC Game To Kick Off At 7:30 PM

BERKELEY – Cal's Pac-12 road game at USC on Saturday, November 5 will kick off from United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 pm PT. ESPN will televise the contest. Cal won the 2021 game between the teams in Berkeley and also the most recent time...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bridget Ballard To Join Cal As Lacrosse Assistant Coach

BERKELEY – Bridget Ballard has been named an assistant coach with the Cal lacrosse program head coach Jennifer Wong announced Wednesday. Ballard will be in her first campaign as a collegiate coach in 2023 after previously working as a club coach for Building Blocks Lacrosse. She also served as an assistant coach for one season at Chatham High School, where she helped lead her alma mater to the 2017 New Jersey state finals after being a two-time US Lacrosse All-American as a prep.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Park’s 70 Highlights Round Two At Isleworth

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Jeewon Park played bogey-free golf on the way to a second-round 2-under-par 70, but the California men's golf team dropped three spots to 11th place on the team leaderboard at the Isleworth Collegiate on Monday. The Golden Bears could not make up ground on the front...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Schubert, Lehner Enshrined In Cal Hall of Fame

BERKELEY – California rugby alumni Kort Schubert and Ray Lehner were enshrined into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame this past weekend. Schubert was a part of the 2021 class, Lehner the 2022 class. A full schedule of events took place to celebrate the honorees of both the 2021...
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
SAN JOSE, CA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Restaurants In & Near Pier 39, San Francisco

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pier 39 in San Francisco is a one-of-a-kind experience with waterfront views, sea lions, a picturesque angle of the Golden Gate Bridge, a peek at Alcatraz, and tons of delicious restaurants and high-end shopping. If you plan on visiting, it might be hard to choose which of the dozens of restaurants you should dine at, but don’t worry! We’ve listed the top twenty restaurants in and near Pier 39 with the best dishes they offer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
CASTROVILLE, CA

