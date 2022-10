The Lyon County Commission has approved McCarran-based company LiNiCo Corp.’s request for a conditional use permit to build a battery pre-recycling waste and salvage facility at the end of Industrial Parkway in Mound House. LiNiCo, which produces lithium carbonate and graphite from lithium-ion batteries, will conduct operations at its...

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO