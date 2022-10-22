Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
friars.com
Friars Defeat SNHU In Exhibition Action, 91-43
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team defeated Southern New Hampshire University, 91-43, on Oct. 25 in an exhibition game played at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Sophomore Olivia Olsen (Niskayuna, N.Y.) paced all players with 23 points and nine rebounds. 1ST QUARTER:. • The Friars held...
friars.com
Women's Basketball Set To Host Southern New Hampshire In Exhibition Action
PROVIDENCE COLLEGE FRIARS VS. SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY PENMEN • IN-GAME COVERAGE. FRIARS HOST SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE IN EXHIBITION PLAY... The Providence College women's basketball team will host Southern New Hampshire University in an exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.
friars.com
Providence College Introduces Huxley's Jr. Friars
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence College Athletics is excited to introduce Huxley's Jr. Friars, which is a re-brand of the athletic department's official kids' club. Huxley's Jr. Friars is open to kids 12-and-under and priced at $20. The membership includes discounted ticket offers to Providence College Men's Basketball and Men's Hockey games along with free admission to Women's Basketball games and all other sports. Members will also have access to special events, promotions, prizes, and holiday themed activities.
New coach has Butler basketball buzzing with new energy
INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball season returns in just two weeks. At Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Butler Bulldogs are coming off a rough season, when they won just six conference games. But there is hope. As the team gears up for game time, there's a new energy on the court —...
friars.com
Women's Tennis Competes At Brown Invitational
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College women's tennis team completed its fall schedule this past weekend at the two-day Brown University Invitational. Soliman/Hofflander (BU) def. Vannelie Melendez/Darah Ross (PC), 6-1 Soliman/Hofflander (BU) def. Emmie Lindholm/Elisa Davalos (PC), 6-1 Singles:. Miller (BU) def. Katie Mulvey (PC), 6-3, 6-2 Lee (BU) def....
friars.com
The Nate Leaman Radio Show to Air On Tuesday, October 25
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The next episode of the Nate Leaman Radio Show will air on Tuesday, October 25 from 6-7 p.m, on NewsRadio 104.7 FM. Mike Logan, in his 28th season as the voice of the Friars, will host the show beginning at 6 p.m. The show can also be heard online on the Varsity Network App.
woottoncommonsense.com
Varsity football causes Whitman to forfeit after poor stretch of games
Coming into their game against Churchill, the Patriots were 1-2 following an impressive win against Clarksburg. Unfortunately for the team, they would have to face three tough opponents in a row, preventing them from starting a win streak. Churchill hosted the Patriots Friday, Sept. 23. Although the game was away,...
Report: Providence 14th most expensive city in US
The cost of rent has continued to rise over the last few years in parts of the country.
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
Arrest made following report of person with gun on Charlestown school soccer field
BOSTON — Charlestown High School went into safe mode on Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a person with a gun at the school’s soccer field, police said. Police responded to Old Ironsides Way around 2:13 p.m. and tracked down the suspect. However, no weapon...
After Sandy: Is RI prepared for another superstorm?
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
RI-based startup looking to revolutionize sea travel
A Rhode Island-based startup company is developing new electric "flying boats" that could make traveling between coastal communities a whole lot faster.
First Student bus drivers, monitors to strike Nov. 2
PROVIDENCE— A union representing First Student bus drivers, monitors and aides have voted to strike beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, following months of contract negotiations. Public schools in Cranston, Lincoln and West Warwick will be impacted, along with private and specialty schools across Rhode Island. “Right now, we are guaranteed 20 hours per week, which doesn’t […]
Brown Daily Herald
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opens as sole grocery store in downtown Providence
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened in downtown Providence Sept. 23, bringing fresh produce to the heart of the city and expanding food accessibility as the sole grocery store located downtown. Spanning more than 6,000 feet on the ground floor of Washington Street’s Nightingale building, the grocery store serves “a...
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
QSR magazine
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location
Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
Comments / 0