Providence, RI

friars.com

Friars Defeat SNHU In Exhibition Action, 91-43

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team defeated Southern New Hampshire University, 91-43, on Oct. 25 in an exhibition game played at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Sophomore Olivia Olsen (Niskayuna, N.Y.) paced all players with 23 points and nine rebounds. 1ST QUARTER:. • The Friars held...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women's Basketball Set To Host Southern New Hampshire In Exhibition Action

PROVIDENCE COLLEGE FRIARS VS. SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY PENMEN • IN-GAME COVERAGE. FRIARS HOST SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE IN EXHIBITION PLAY... The Providence College women's basketball team will host Southern New Hampshire University in an exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Providence College Introduces Huxley's Jr. Friars

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence College Athletics is excited to introduce Huxley's Jr. Friars, which is a re-brand of the athletic department's official kids' club. Huxley's Jr. Friars is open to kids 12-and-under and priced at $20. The membership includes discounted ticket offers to Providence College Men's Basketball and Men's Hockey games along with free admission to Women's Basketball games and all other sports. Members will also have access to special events, promotions, prizes, and holiday themed activities.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTHR

New coach has Butler basketball buzzing with new energy

INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball season returns in just two weeks. At Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Butler Bulldogs are coming off a rough season, when they won just six conference games. But there is hope. As the team gears up for game time, there's a new energy on the court —...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
friars.com

Women's Tennis Competes At Brown Invitational

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College women's tennis team completed its fall schedule this past weekend at the two-day Brown University Invitational. Soliman/Hofflander (BU) def. Vannelie Melendez/Darah Ross (PC), 6-1 Soliman/Hofflander (BU) def. Emmie Lindholm/Elisa Davalos (PC), 6-1 Singles:. Miller (BU) def. Katie Mulvey (PC), 6-3, 6-2 Lee (BU) def....
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

The Nate Leaman Radio Show to Air On Tuesday, October 25

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The next episode of the Nate Leaman Radio Show will air on Tuesday, October 25 from 6-7 p.m, on NewsRadio 104.7 FM. Mike Logan, in his 28th season as the voice of the Friars, will host the show beginning at 6 p.m. The show can also be heard online on the Varsity Network App.
PROVIDENCE, RI
woottoncommonsense.com

Varsity football causes Whitman to forfeit after poor stretch of games

Coming into their game against Churchill, the Patriots were 1-2 following an impressive win against Clarksburg. Unfortunately for the team, they would have to face three tough opponents in a row, preventing them from starting a win streak. Churchill hosted the Patriots Friday, Sept. 23. Although the game was away,...
WHITMAN, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?

James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

First Student bus drivers, monitors to strike Nov. 2

PROVIDENCE— A union representing First Student bus drivers, monitors and aides have voted to strike beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, following months of contract negotiations. Public schools in Cranston, Lincoln and West Warwick will be impacted, along with private and specialty schools across Rhode Island. “Right now, we are guaranteed 20 hours per week, which doesn’t […]
CRANSTON, RI
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham

Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
WRENTHAM, MA
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
QSR magazine

Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
HINGHAM, MA
FUN 107

Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

