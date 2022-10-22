Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Steve Kornacki: Dems getting nervous about Pennsylvania because of trajectory
Make This Your Morning Ritual And You’ll Forget About Your Joint Pain. "These Shoes Will Spend A Whole Winter With You" - Now 70% Off!. How Much Money Do You Really Get from a Reverse Mortgage?. Gadgets Post /. SPONSORED. 30+ Gift Ideas For The Person Who Has Everything.
Critical debate in Pennsylvania Senate race: CBS News Flash Oct. 26, 2022
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in Pennsylvania in their only debate in a race that could determine control of the Senate. Polls show a tightening race. L.A. police are investigating whether the recording of City Council members' racist remarks in a private meeting in 2021 was recorded illegally. It sparked a sandal. And Wednesday night’s estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot ranks as the game’s 5th largest ever.
Nymag.com
‘A Category 2 or 3 Hurricane Headed Democrats’ Way’
With less than three weeks to go before the midterms, the GOP appears to be gaining momentum, as inflation and the economy dominate voters’ concerns. And while the Senate outlook still remains plausibly optimistic for Democrats, the House presents a darker picture. Dave Wasserman, House editor for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, has been closely tracking the relatively small number of competitive races, and he sees Republican momentum. I spoke with Wasserman, whose Twitter catchphrase “I’ve seen enough” signals a race’s conclusion for many political junkies, about the forbidding landscape for Democrats, why even big names like Katie Porter and Sean Patrick Maloney may be in trouble, and the muddled state of political polling.
CBS News
566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0