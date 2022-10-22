ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emueagles.com

Soccer Closes 2022 Season at Miami Thursday

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team is set to take the field for the final time in 2022 as the Eagles will travel south to Bobby Kramig Field in Oxford, Ohio, to meet Miami University on the final day of the regular season, Thursday, Oct. 27. The match between the Eagles (3-11-3, 2-7-1 MAC) and RedHawks (8-4-5, 4-2-4 MAC) is set to kickoff at 3 p.m.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Bates Named Preseason All-MAC Second Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022-23 Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll and All-MAC Team selections today, Oct. 26, with Eastern Michigan University voted to finish seventh overall in a poll of the league coaches. Additionally, newcomer Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) was voted to the All-MAC Second Team.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Eagles Drop Match to Bowling Green on Senior Day

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team fell to visiting Bowling Green State University, 7-1, Sunday, Oct. 23, at Scicluna Field. The Eagles (3-11-3, 2-7-1 MAC) were unable to send their seniors out on a winning note as the Falcons (7-5-4, 5-2-3 MAC) spoiled the festivities of Senior Day.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
emueagles.com

EMU and Toledo Square Off With Division Implications On The Line

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team is set to return home for one of the most high-stakes games in its recent history as it welcomes the University of Toledo to town for a nationally-televised showdown Saturday, Oct. 29, inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium. The game will kick off at noon.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Tough test for Addison in playoff opener

ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
ADDISON, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo

The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy