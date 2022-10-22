Read full article on original website
CHP: Drunk driver with gun found sleeping on Merced highway
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A drunk driver with a stolen gun was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on a highway in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. Early Sunday morning, officials said an officer had spotted a vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99. While […]
paininthepass.info
Crash Involving Semi And A Pickup Truck Pulling A Trailer Full Of Hay
DEVORE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was injured in a Monday night accident on northbound I-215 involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck pulling bales of hay. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 11:20pm, Monday October 24, 2022. The collision was located on the northbound Interstate 215 just before Devore Road.
2 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County, CHP says
Two women have died after a crash involving a big rig in Fresno County Monday afternoon.
paininthepass.info
Police Arrest Driver Who Caused A Crash On Southbound I-15, Then Fled The Scene
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In the Pass) >> California Highway Patrol arrested one person they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on southbound Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic collision involving a big rig tractor trailer and back F-250 lifted truck. The incident took place at about 5:43pm October 23, 2022. The location of the crash was between the Bear Valley Road and the Main Street exits.
2 dead in Fresno County crash, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were pronounced deceased at the scene of a car crash on Monday afternoon after colliding with a semi-truck, according to the CHP. Witnesses say three girls were going westbound on Shields Avenue near Russell Avenue in an SUV when approaching a stop sign. After failing to stop at the […]
paininthepass.info
SUV Crashes Into 10 Vehicles After Losing Brakes In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An SUV crashed into multiple vehicles after her brakes failed in the Cajon Pass Sunday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 5:52pm, Sunday October 23, 2022. It was located on the southbound Interstate 15 just after the truck escape ramp.
paininthepass.info
Car Fire In The Cajon Pass Jammed I-15 Traffic Sunday Afternoon In Barstow
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small SUV caught fire on southbound Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon, created smoke that you could see for miles. California Highway Patrol and Barstow Fire Department were getting calls of a white SUV on fire at Old Highway 58 exit at 3:42pm on October 23, 2022.
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested by Fontana P.D. dies after being found unconscious in cell at West Valley Detention Center
A 27-year-old man who had recently been arrested by the Fontana Police Department died after being found unconscious at West Valley Detention Center two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 24, deputies at the jail facility discovered inmate Stephan Hernandez, a resident of...
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behavior
Less than a month ago, a family of four lost their life at the hands of a convicted criminal. 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were abducted at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a former employee of the family's newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California.
KMJ
Convicted Felon Found Inside Stolen Vehicle, With Handgun Plus 8 Magazines
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A convicted felon was arrested after police say he was found inside a stolen vehicle with a gun and eight other loaded magazines. The Fresno Police, Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located a stolen vehicle on Wednesday near First St. and Shields Ave. According...
clovisroundup.com
Fatal Collision on Private Property Over the Weekend
Just before 11AM on Saturday, October 22, multiple 911 calls were placed to Clovis Police communications center about a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in the parking lot of a shopping center on the northwest corner of Shaw/Villa. First responders arrived on scene just minutes later to find...
Motorcyclist in the hospital following a crash in Fresno County
California Highway Patrol officers responded to Auberry road near highway 168 for a report of a crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department launches 'Operation Consequences' and arrests 37 people in one week
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has launched “Operation Consequences,” which focuses on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the county, primarily in the High Desert as well as the areas surrounding San Bernardino. Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
Officials investigating fatal crash in Fresno County
The fatal crash was reported just before noon Sunday morning on Highway 180 and Silver Lane.
Fresno family hopes increased reward money will lead to arrest of son's killer
A Fresno man's unsolved murder is among three others statewide for which Governor Gavin Newsom has authorized $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
22 pounds of drugs seized in CHP Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Approximately 22 pounds of cocaine was found inside a vehicle by officers with CHP Merced resulting in the arrest of the driver, according to the Highway Patrol. In a social media post on Friday, officers say a welfare check on an SUV resulted in CHP K9 Officer “Bruce” alerting them to […]
