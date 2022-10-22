ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Comments / 0

Related
paininthepass.info

Crash Involving Semi And A Pickup Truck Pulling A Trailer Full Of Hay

DEVORE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was injured in a Monday night accident on northbound I-215 involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck pulling bales of hay. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 11:20pm, Monday October 24, 2022. The collision was located on the northbound Interstate 215 just before Devore Road.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Police Arrest Driver Who Caused A Crash On Southbound I-15, Then Fled The Scene

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In the Pass) >> California Highway Patrol arrested one person they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on southbound Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic collision involving a big rig tractor trailer and back F-250 lifted truck. The incident took place at about 5:43pm October 23, 2022. The location of the crash was between the Bear Valley Road and the Main Street exits.
HESPERIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead in Fresno County crash, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were pronounced deceased at the scene of a car crash on Monday afternoon after colliding with a semi-truck, according to the CHP. Witnesses say three girls were going westbound on Shields Avenue near Russell Avenue in an SUV when approaching a stop sign. After failing to stop at the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

SUV Crashes Into 10 Vehicles After Losing Brakes In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An SUV crashed into multiple vehicles after her brakes failed in the Cajon Pass Sunday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 5:52pm, Sunday October 23, 2022. It was located on the southbound Interstate 15 just after the truck escape ramp.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
SIC NEWS

Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behavior

Less than a month ago, a family of four lost their life at the hands of a convicted criminal. 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were abducted at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a former employee of the family's newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Fatal Collision on Private Property Over the Weekend

Just before 11AM on Saturday, October 22, multiple 911 calls were placed to Clovis Police communications center about a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in the parking lot of a shopping center on the northwest corner of Shaw/Villa. First responders arrived on scene just minutes later to find...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
CLOVIS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Redlands

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
REDLANDS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

22 pounds of drugs seized in CHP Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Approximately 22 pounds of cocaine was found inside a vehicle by officers with CHP Merced resulting in the arrest of the driver, according to the Highway Patrol. In a social media post on Friday, officers say a welfare check on an SUV resulted in CHP K9 Officer “Bruce” alerting them to […]
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy