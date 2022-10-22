Realme 10 series: more specs and design updates for the 2023 Android smartphones leak in new certifications

Read full article on original website
Samsung's Maintenance Mode comes to international smartphones via One UI 5
Android Business Galaxy S Launch Smartphone Software. Some South Korean smartphone users may have been relieved to receive a new One UI feature rated to lock personal data down should the device in question need to visit a repair center. Now, the OEM has announced that the option has gone global.
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Vivo "X90-series" leak makes bold claims of portrait lens upgrades the OEM only hints at in a new mobile imaging tech event
Vivo's Imaging Strategy Conference of 2022 has just concluded, succeeding in its implicit goal of dropping hints as to what successors to devices such as the flagship X Note or X Fold, not to mention the X80 series, will be capable of in terms of their rear cameras and the processing behind them.
Google Pixel G10: New leak provides clues about possible Pixel 7 Ultra
Kuba Wojciechowski has partnered with 91mobiles again to deliver more information about an unreleased Pixel smartphone. Currently referred to internally as Pixel G10, Wojciechowski claims that it uses a similar display to the Pixel 7 Pro, a new panel for this year that gets much brighter than the equivalent Samsung Display panel in the Pixel 6 Pro. For reference, the Pixel 7 Pro operates at 3,120 x 1,440 pixels with a variable 120 Hz peak refresh rate.
DOOGEE T10 is hyped to launch as its brand's inaugural tablet
Android Leaks / Rumors Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. DOOGEE might be best known for its rugged smartphones that often exhibit distinctive selling points such as "night vision" or thermal cameras. Its next new product, on the other hand, represents a break away from this traditional category. The first-gen T10 is...
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu listing highlights significant performance gains over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+
Multiple rumours from the past few weeks suggested that MediaTek is all set to launch the Dimensity 9000's immediate successor, the Dimensity 9200, in November, right around when Qualcomm plans to take the wraps off its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A Geekbench listing shed some light on the latter's performance. Now we get to see how the Taiwanese chipmaker's flagship offering fares, but on a different benchmark.
Pixel: First LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard launches with endless customisation options
MelGeek has finally brought the Pixel to Kickstarter, having introduced the mechanical keyboard in September. While there are countless mechanical keyboards already on the market, the Pixel is the first that is compatible with LEGO bricks. As MelGeek explains on its campaign page, it has placed a LEGO brick between each keycap and button, allowing endless customisation options.
Vivo X80, X70 Pro Plus and X70 Pro (Global Editions) are slated to get Android 13 betas from November 2022
Vivo's Android-based UI for its smartphones goes by the name of OriginOS Ocean - however, that applies in China alone, whereas devices sold outside that market persist in running the potentially objectionably-named Funtouch OS (or FOS) out of the box. OriginOS Ocean upgrades to Android 13 in its latest iteration;...
Xiaomi Redmi Projector announced with expected brightness up to 850 ANSI lumens
Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Projector, which will be available to pre-order in China from October 27. Teaser posters suggest that two models will be available: entry-level and Pro variants. A product listing on JD.com indicates that the regular DLP projector will have up to 600 lumens brightness, while the Pro model will have a maximum brightness of 850 ANSI lumens. The Pro projector also appears to support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections, but the standard model does not. Alternatively, you could connect to the gadgets via a USB 2.0 port.
Microsoft releases stable Android 12L update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with new features and improvements
Microsoft has delivered Android 12L for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, less than two weeks after the company previewed the OS update. As expected, Microsoft has tweaked Android 12L from the stock version that Google presented in December 2021. With that being said, the version of Android 12L running on the Surface Duo series is much closer to a stock experience than One UI 4.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold4.
Vertu Metavertu is a new "Web3" smartphone that can be configured to cost over US$41,000
5G Business Cryptocurrency Gadget Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Vertu is back and is banking on there being some crypto millionaires who want their smartphone to reflect their high-end on-chain lifestyle. To that end, the Metavertu is rated to "switch from web2 to web3" with one click within its system. The...
OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to debut with the new Sony IMX890 as an ultrawide-angle camera
The world has already met Sony's new flagship image sensor for smartphones, the IMX989, in its role as the top-end main shooter in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's colossal camera hump. It is said to be the first of a new line-up that might include interesting, potentially upgraded, subordinates such as the IMX890.
Google Pixel Watch: Google shuts down reports of display burn-in issues from early adopters
Google has not long started shipping Pixel Watch units, with the company electing to offer complimentary LTE models with Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders. While the company's first smartwatch has come in for some flack because of its outdated chipset and short battery life, its AMOLED display has been a highlight, even with its large bezels.
TCL miniLED smart TV sales increase "significantly" for the third quarter of 2022
MiniLED - also known as mini LED or mini-LED - is emerging as a prominent rival to OLED as a material for some of the newest and highest-end smart TVs on the market. At least, that is the case according to TCL, a company that somewhat justifiably touts itself as a pioneer in this area.
Windows Dev Kit 2023: Disassembling Microsoft's mini-PC reveals potential upgradability and developer circuitry
Microsoft has started shipping the Windows Dev Kit 2023, an ARM-powered mini-PC that has been compared to the Apple Mac mini. Although advertised as a developer unit, the Windows Dev Kit 2023 is end-user friendly and is a doddle to take apart. Earlier this week, Microsoft launched the Windows Dev...
Update | Razr 22: Motorola sets an imminent launch date for the global version of its latest foldable smartphone
Update: As the global version of Motorola.com is now showing a welcome pop-up form for an email list to stay updated on the release of its flagship foldable, it seems leaks predicting its imminent launch are right on the money. It seems the device will ship as the "Razr 22" on the international market, although it seems to have the same design and specs as the original premium mid-year model so far.
Motorola Geneva leaks with a stylus, 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage
Evan Blass and 91mobiles have teamed up again to deliver details about 'Geneva', the codename for an unreleased Motorola smartphone. Thought to have been assigned the model number XT2315, Blass claims that Motorola intends to release Geneva at some point next year under its Moto G Stylus series. As such, Motorola Geneva is likely to contain mostly mid-range hardware.
Google presents Go Edition of Android 13 for low-cost smartphones
Google has unveiled a new version of Android (Go Edition), a version of its smartphone OS designed for cheap handsets like the Redmi A1 Plus. Now based on Android 13, Go Edition does with some features that Google includes within stock Android. As such, Android 13 (Go Edition) uses less RAM than its full-fat counterpart, needs less internal storage to run and has lower processor requirements too.
Porsche Design reveals limited edition 911 soundbar for a premium price tag
Porsche Design has started selling a new 911-based soundbar. Sold as the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, Porsche Design has confirmed that it will only sell 500 units. Like the last 991-derived soundbar, the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro utilises a Porsche exhaust system. In this case, Porsche Design has settled on the Porsche 992 GT3, complete with twin exhaust tips.
Redmi Note 12 Pro: Xiaomi shares information about 'flagship camera' and series launch date
Only a few days have passed since Xiaomi shared a cryptic Redmi Note 12-related teaser on Weibo. While the company claimed that the Redmi Note 12 series would not be ready until November, it has since clarified a specific release date, as well as providing several other details about its upcoming mid-range smartphones. Presumably, Xiaomi is at the start of its Redmi Note 12 teaser campaign too.
