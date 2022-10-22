Realme 10 series: more specs and design updates for the 2023 Android smartphones leak in new certifications

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Projector, which will be available to pre-order in China from October 27. Teaser posters suggest that two models will be available: entry-level and Pro variants. A product listing on JD.com indicates that the regular DLP projector will have up to 600 lumens brightness, while the Pro model will have a maximum brightness of 850 ANSI lumens. The Pro projector also appears to support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections, but the standard model does not. Alternatively, you could connect to the gadgets via a USB 2.0 port.

