Lubbock, TX

937theeagle.com

Westerner Fan Zone: 10-25-22

Tommy Wood is joined by Lubbock High Head Football Coach Juan Rodriguez. They discuss last week's loss and look ahead to their next opponent.
937theeagle.com

Tech Finishes 4th at Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Led by strong performances from freshman Shannon Tan and Chiara Horder, the Texas Tech women's golf program finished fourth at the Jim West Challenge hosted by Texas State at the Kissing Tree Golf Club. For the second straight event, Tan was Texas Tech's highest finisher,...
937theeagle.com

Morton Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton was tabbed the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday following his second 300-yard performance in the Red Raiders’ 48-10 rout of West Virginia. It is the first career weekly honor for Morton, who became only the...
