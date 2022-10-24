ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

PG&E warning customers across state for potential shutoffs

PG&E has reduced the scope of its potential public safety power shutoff on Sunday.

Safety shutoffs are still possible for approximately 2,000 customers in portions of Kern, Fresno, San Benito, Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Tehama and Butte counties.

PG&E has directly notified these customers of the potential shutoffs.

The utility says its meteorologists are monitoring a weather system that could bring northerly winds to part of Northern and Central California.

Nearly 100 customers in unincorporated areas could be impacted as early as Sunday morning.

You can see if your address is included and get updates at here.

