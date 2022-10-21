DURHAM – Duke women's lacrosse celebrated the 2022 season and hosted its end of year banquet Saturday night in the Champions Club at Cameron Indoor Stadium. While celebrating the success of the 2022 season, Duke gave out a number of individual awards. The awards given out were the (Kristen B.) Lonergan-(Stefanie A.) Sparks Leadership Award, the Erin B. Miller Coaches Award, the Claire C. Sullivan Blue Collar Award, the Karen M. Sutton Workhorse Award, the Kendra L. Basner Founders Award, Most Improved, the Kathleen E. Chrest MVP Attacker, Kathleen M. Kaiser MVP Midfielder, (Sandra D.) Johnston-(Meghan P.) McLaughlin MVP Defender and Rookie of the Year.

