Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style

Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1

Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
echo-pilot.com

Penn State prediction: Lions can upset Ohio State only if ...

Penn State rediscovered the most intriguing part of its team during last Saturday's White Out. It finally used one of the best tight end rooms in the nation, doing so repeatedly and with game-changing implications. Throwing to oversized Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren not only produced big chunks of yards and touchdowns, it opened up the entire offense.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC4 Columbus

KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
DELAWARE, OH
ocj.com

A weed’s dream come true…

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night

Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus has sued a judge for failing to make rulings in the city’s lawsuit against Ohio concerning a 2019 law expanding self-defense. In the lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, the city accuses Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of not issuing rulings on multiple motions in Columbus’ […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4: Voters urged to check postage for absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Movie screened in Gahanna addresses PTSD in first responders

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call 988. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio first responders are coming together in support of each other’s mental health. Studies show police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A new movie […]
GAHANNA, OH
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community

COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH

