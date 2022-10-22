Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style
Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1
Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum Gives His Take on Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said earlier this week that Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs will “be better at the end when it really matters” when comparing the No. 1 Dawgs to Ohio State. Finebaum gives the Buckeyes a slight edge over the Dawgs right now heading...
echo-pilot.com
Penn State prediction: Lions can upset Ohio State only if ...
Penn State rediscovered the most intriguing part of its team during last Saturday's White Out. It finally used one of the best tight end rooms in the nation, doing so repeatedly and with game-changing implications. Throwing to oversized Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren not only produced big chunks of yards and touchdowns, it opened up the entire offense.
Ohio State Football: OSU can’t rely on Jaxon Smith-Njigba down stretch
The Ohio State football team took care of business and embarrassed the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 on Saturday. But the major concern leaving the game is Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s health. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day avenged the 2017 loss to Iowa with a dominant 54-10 win...
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
Watch: Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show
For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band.
ocj.com
A weed’s dream come true…
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night
Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
Elton John Reacts To OSU Marching Band's Halftime Show
They performed 'A Tribute To Elton John' at their game against Iowa.
Reynoldsburg interim superintendent plans to stay course despite being 4th super this year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — “It really wasn’t about me wanting to do it,” Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave said. “It was about my district needed me right now.”. Dr. Cosgrave calls it an obligation to her students and staff. It’s why she stepped in and was named the newest interim superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools.
How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is wanted after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun to a south Columbus high school Monday. According to police, the suspect left South High School on the 1100 block of Ann Street and then returned at approximately 1:55 p.m., when he was stopped and searched by […]
Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus has sued a judge for failing to make rulings in the city’s lawsuit against Ohio concerning a 2019 law expanding self-defense. In the lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, the city accuses Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of not issuing rulings on multiple motions in Columbus’ […]
Better Call 4: Voters urged to check postage for absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same […]
myfox28columbus.com
New restaurant features made from scratch recipes in Upper Arlington ahead of opening
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar getting ready to open it's first Ohio-based location Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 for dinner service. The Asheville-based restaurant will plant roots in the Upper Arlington neighborhood located at 1678 W. Lane Avenue. “We’re thrilled to bring our scratch-made Southern...
Movie screened in Gahanna addresses PTSD in first responders
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call 988. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio first responders are coming together in support of each other’s mental health. Studies show police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A new movie […]
60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
