Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arizona picked to finish second in Pac-12
For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's media day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked Bruins, who received 26-of-33 first-place...
arizonasports.com
Setting ground rules for hiring ASU football’s next head coach
Will be one of the most important hires in the history of the university. Must recognize opportunity inside the chaos, bringing to life a new kind of blueprint in Tempe. Must build a program that becomes a dominant force in a weakened conference, the bigger fish in a smaller pond.
Column: It's past time for ASU to move on from Ray Anderson
Ray Anderson wore an Arizona State camouflage quarter zip jacket to watch the team's loss at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, but there is no disguising the huge mess he's put the school's athletic department in. Even when evaluating the situation by his own criteria, Anderson's decision to hire a close...
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance
While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
'There's nothing like it on tour': TPC Scottsdale will have big changes for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Big changes are underway to get ready for the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open set for next February. The tournament, which features some of the greatest golfers in the league, has one of the most talked about holes in the PGA Tour. TPC Scottsdale is quiet...
Lazy Dog Coming Soon to San Jose
The American casual-dining restaurant chain is coming to 5305 Almaden Expressway.
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
New Korean Corn Dog Joint, Krispy Dogz, Opening Phoenix Outpost in January
What started off as a pop-up concept in Santa Rosa, CA just outside San Francisco is getting a second life as a brick-and-mortar in Arizona.
californiaglobe.com
California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies
One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents
Midpeninsula residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 25 and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
Glendale Star
Market update: A little perspective means good news
If you’re a buyer, the good news is you have a lot of homes to choose from right now. If you’re a seller, the good news is that you are getting more for your home than last year and if you had sold it in February 2022. In...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake
SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has rattled the San Francisco Bay Area. There were no immediate reports of damage Tuesday.
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
These are the Costco Locations with the Best Samples
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
californiaglobe.com
Snap Becomes Latest Company To Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout In City
Snap, the parent company to popular social media sites such as Snapchat, became the latest tech company to pull out of San Francisco this week due expensive San Francisco leasing prices and more workers in the company working at home. This week alone, San Francisco has seen more retail establishments...
azbex.com
Nikola Buys 920 Acres in West Valley
Alternative-fuel truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation has paid $16.5M for a 920-acre site in south Buckeye west of SR 85. The purchaser was listed as Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC, represented by Peak Group LLC. The seller was Hardison Farms. Nikola currently produces battery-powered semitrucks and is working to add hydrogen-fueled trucks...
Comments / 0