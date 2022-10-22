ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Arizona picked to finish second in Pac-12

For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's media day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked Bruins, who received 26-of-33 first-place...
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasports.com

Setting ground rules for hiring ASU football’s next head coach

Will be one of the most important hires in the history of the university. Must recognize opportunity inside the chaos, bringing to life a new kind of blueprint in Tempe. Must build a program that becomes a dominant force in a weakened conference, the bigger fish in a smaller pond.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Column: It's past time for ASU to move on from Ray Anderson

Ray Anderson wore an Arizona State camouflage quarter zip jacket to watch the team's loss at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, but there is no disguising the huge mess he's put the school's athletic department in. Even when evaluating the situation by his own criteria, Anderson's decision to hire a close...
TEMPE, AZ
thecomeback.com

Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance

While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
STANFORD, CA
Arizona Mirror

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
californiaglobe.com

California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies

One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake

SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
SAN JOSE, CA
AZFamily

Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa

Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
MESA, AZ
FinanceBuzz

These are the Costco Locations with the Best Samples

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Nikola Buys 920 Acres in West Valley

Alternative-fuel truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation has paid $16.5M for a 920-acre site in south Buckeye west of SR 85. The purchaser was listed as Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC, represented by Peak Group LLC. The seller was Hardison Farms. Nikola currently produces battery-powered semitrucks and is working to add hydrogen-fueled trucks...
BUCKEYE, AZ

