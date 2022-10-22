Read full article on original website
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury
The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
atozsports.com
Former Bears veteran rejoices following the Packers’ embarrassing loss
No feeling tops a Chicago Bears win, but a Green Bay Packers loss comes pretty close. The Bears had Sunday off as they continue their preparation for a showdown with the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. However, their NFC North counterparts took its worst loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders.
The New England Patriots squandered a perfect chance on Monday
The New England Patriots, to put it lightly, crapped the bed on Monday night and squandered a perfect chance to get their season back on track. Sometimes things just don’t go your way. I liken this game on Monday night to one of those days where you wake up and you can just tell that the day is going to stink.
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Buck and Aikman were baffled by the Patriots’ play-calling in the 4th quarter
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were baffled at the New England Patriots’ play-calling in the 4th quarter of their loss on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” to the Chicago Bears.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
