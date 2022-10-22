ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury

The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
atozsports.com

Former Bears veteran rejoices following the Packers’ embarrassing loss

No feeling tops a Chicago Bears win, but a Green Bay Packers loss comes pretty close. The Bears had Sunday off as they continue their preparation for a showdown with the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. However, their NFC North counterparts took its worst loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders.
FanSided

The New England Patriots squandered a perfect chance on Monday

The New England Patriots, to put it lightly, crapped the bed on Monday night and squandered a perfect chance to get their season back on track. Sometimes things just don’t go your way. I liken this game on Monday night to one of those days where you wake up and you can just tell that the day is going to stink.
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...

