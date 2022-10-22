Read full article on original website
Related
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
msn.com
Madonna takes credit for paving way for women to embrace sexuality
On Saturday, the Queen of Pop took to her Instagram Stories to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of her provocative 1992 coffee table book Sex. In the post, Madonna claimed many major stars wouldn't have been able to convey their sexuality today if it wasn't for her. In particular, Madonna listed WAP hitmaker Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus to be among the celebrities who should be thanking her.
msn.com
Michael Kopsa death: X-Files, Stargate and anime voice actor dies, aged 66
X-Files and Stargate SG-1 actor Michael Kopsa has died, aged 66. The TV star died on Sunday (23 October) from complications related to a brain tumour. His ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, announced the news on Twitter, writing:“ The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23, 2022, of a brain tumor.”
msn.com
Zuri Craig death: America’s Got Talent finalist dies aged 44
America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44. The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post.
Comments / 0