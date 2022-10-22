ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
MIAMI, FL
mitchandmeltakemiami.com

La Santa Taqueria: Authentic Mexican tacos and beverages

La Santa Taqueria began as a simple food truck – a personal project for Chef Omar Montero of Mexico. Chef Omar received an early introduction to authentic Mexican cuisine courtesy of his family’s catering business. It was that business that sparked his interest in the culinary arts. He...
MIAMI, FL
marketplace.org

How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Savor The Best Street Food At Tropical Park’s Food Truck Fridays

Did you know that a food truck gathering transforms Tropical Park into a foodie’s paradise every Friday? From 5 to 10 p.m. weekly, dozens of trucks, featuring the best of the best in South Florida, line up at the Westchester park for Food Truck Fridays Fiesta. Organized by Miami...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Fourth Annual “Taste of Recovery” Culinary Festival Returns to Delray Beach on November 5 to Benefit The Crossroads Club

Delray Beach, FL – The fourth annual Taste of Recovery will be held on Saturday, November 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Old School Square Pavilion, 51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach. Guests will enjoy savory and sweet bites from a variety of leading area restaurants, along with live entertainment by Damon Fowler.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed

Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

Edition Hotels Is Opening Stand-Alone Residences in Fort Lauderdale

The growing demand for luxury branded residences is stronger than ever—especially in Florida. And Edition, the Marriott International-owned luxury hotel brand founded by Ian Schrager, is busier than ever with new openings of hotels and residential properties across the country. Edition has found massive success in neighboring Miami with its hotel and newly announced stand-alone residential tower but as Miami becomes crowded with new residents, construction and skyrocketing prices, many developers are looking to Fort Lauderdale, roughly 28 miles north of Miami. The city offers a similar lifestyle with more space and opportunity for development.  Fort Lauderdale is home to 300 miles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center

Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Sales launch at first residences at Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six

Sales are under way at The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Tavistock Development Company said Tuesday. The development includes a first-phase offering of 62 luxury condominiums from two to four bedrooms, starting at $3 million. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will handle sales and marketing of the units. Construction...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV

Setting up healthy fall fitness routines in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Montana Globerman had been a fitness instructor for ten years before she had her second child. With "all the things" she had to juggle as a mom she was unable to get out of and fulfill her passion for fitness. “I really missed teaching and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Knaus Berry Farm opens for the season this week

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – We can almost smell the cinnamon rolls. Knaus Berry Farm is set to open its doors for the season on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to a recording on the farm’s main phone number. Farmers were busy planting strawberries over the weekend to get ready for...
HOMESTEAD, FL

