Eric Bellinger Is Unhealthily Devoted In “Obsession” Music Video
Eric Bellinger has issued the music video for his latest single “Obsession.” In collaboration with Hitmaka, the song is described as “the quintessential R&B ballad filled with heart-wrenching vocals, a buttery slow tempo, and dramatically captivating lyrics.” In the Keoni Mars-directed visual, the vocalist finds himself singing devotedly to a love affair that has him trapped. Painting pictures of the woman and developing photos, Bellinger hand delivers the artwork only to find she has another man in her life. More from VIBE.comJeremih Pinpoints "Changes" In New Single And VisualBud'da Recruits Eric Bellinger And Shanice For Sesame Street's 'Mecha Builders' Theme SongHitMaka...
‘True Detective’ Season 4 Casts Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, Joel D. Montgrand
“True Detective” Season 4 has added three new cast members, Variety has learned. Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc (“Long Slow Exhale”), and Joel D. Montgrand (“Legends of Tomorrow,” “iZombie”) have all joined the HBO series’ fourth outing. They join previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as well as cast members John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe. The new season of the series is officially titled “True Detective: Night Country.” The official description of the season states, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
