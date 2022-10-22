Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburntigers.com
Valdes captures individual crown, Tigers win team championship at Isleworth
ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf clinched its third win of the fall season as well as the best start in the 75-year history of the program with a dominant victory Tuesday at the Isleworth Collegiate. As a team, Auburn shot 27-under 837 to beat its nearest...
auburntigers.com
Tigers mount dramatic comeback in win against Oregon during East Lake Cup semifinals
ATLANTA, Ga. – It took an extra hole to decide who would move on to the finals on Tuesday at the prestigious East Lake Cup, but Auburn redshirt freshman Casey Weidenfeld's win on the 19th hole of play moved the Tigers into the finals match. Weidenfeld was three holes...
auburntigers.com
Auburn holds lead through day two of Isleworth Collegiate
ORLANDO, Fla. – With another below-par round in the books, No. 3 Auburn men's golf holds an eight-shot lead heading into Tuesday's finale at the Isleworth Collegiate. For the middle round, the Tigers shot 283 (-5) to bring their 36-hole total to 556 (-20). No. 11 Florida sits eight strokes back of first at 564 (-12).
auburntigers.com
Tigers finish stroke play at East Lake Cup, will face Oregon in match play
ATLANTA, Ga. – Auburn finished the stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup on Monday. Auburn finished the tournament at 6-over (294) as a team and has drawn a match with Oregon on Tuesday. "It would've been nice to win the stroke play portion today, however we know...
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
Auburn 4-star running back commit Jeremiah Cobb posts about Georgia offer
Auburn's most electric 2023 commitment receives a Georgia offer.
auburntigers.com
Anderson and Barrett snag SEC Weekly Honors for Auburn Volleyball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following another groundbreaking performance against Tennessee on Friday, Akasha Anderson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week and Jackie Barrett has picked up SEC Setter of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Anderson, the Reston, Virginia native has been imposing her will on opponents all...
auburntigers.com
Vogelsong catches fire, leads Auburn to 12-stroke lead after 18 at Isleworth
ORLANDO, Fla. – After 18 holes of play at the Isleworth Collegiate, No. 3 Auburn sits in first with a 12-stroke lead at 273 (-15) thanks to a trio of rounds in the 60s Sunday at Isleworth Country Club. "I am really proud of how our group played today...
Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Kickoff Time, TV Information Announced For Bulldogs' Next Matchup
Information on kickoff time and TV for Mississippi State's next matchup against Auburn was released this week.
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
villages-news.com
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
WTVM
Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
WSFA
Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
Villages Daily Sun
Residents come out in force for debut of Sawgrass Grove entertainment
The Sawgrass Grove area came alive this past weekend, with hundreds of residents showing up to enjoy the debut of live entertainment on the Box Car Stage. The newest amenity in the southern region of The Villages brimmed with people dancing, sipping beers at the outdoor Grove Bar, savoring meals and mingling in the many seating areas placed throughout.
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
Comments / 0