wcupagoldenrams.com
West Chester Drops Non-League Finale vs Wilmington
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester women's volleyball team (18-8) returned to action at home on Tuesday night in its final non-league match of the year against local rival Wilmington (13-14). West Chester battled throughout the match, including a first set, which included 15 ties and nine lead changes but Wilmington escaped with a 3-0 (31-29, 25-18, 25-21) victory over the Golden Rams.
Longtime Coach of Girl’s Soccer Team in Warminster Remembered for Winning Over 300 Games
The coach of a major girl’s soccer team in Bucks County is being remembered for his love of the sport and for his players. Rick Woelfel wrote about the coach for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bill Cappo, a beloved longtime Archbishop Wood High School girls’ soccer coach, passed...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 180-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in West Chester, approximately 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Blueprint’s marketing efforts and financial projections highlighted the state’s July 2022 announcement to significantly increase Medicaid reimbursements in 2023, with over...
Student protesters rush Franklin Field, interrupt Penn homecoming game
A group of student protesters rushed Franklin Field at the Penn Quakers’ homecoming football game against Yale on Saturday, stalling the game for about an hour. Several students were detained after the protests.
This Bucks County High School Football Team’s Success Story Mirrors that of a Big Philadelphia Sports Team
The high school football team's journey mirrors that of one of the Philly sports greats.Image via Pennsbury School District. While they play different sports, the success story for a Bucks County football team reminds many of a major Philadelphia team’s journey. Staff writers at CBS News Philadelphia wrote about the similarities.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID suspect in killing of former NFL player in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the suspect they're seeking in the killing of a former NFL player in Berks County earlier this month. Police said Wednesday that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, of Reading, on homicide and related charges.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
New West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative new bakery that opened in September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WGAL
Woman wanted in Pennsylvania Amber Alert spotted at Wrightsville restaurant and bar
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania Amber Alert was seen at a York County restaurant and bar Tuesday night. According to the Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was spotted between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant and Bar in Wrightsville.
Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
Pa. pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash: state police
A Pennsylvania driver fatally crashed into a 33-year-old man Sunday night and fled, Pennsylvania State Police said. James Falasca-Carter, of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Powder Mill Road in Earl Township, Berks County, state police said. State police said Falasca-Carter was hit around 8:30...
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
abc27.com
Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
