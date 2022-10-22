ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcupagoldenrams.com

West Chester Drops Non-League Finale vs Wilmington

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester women's volleyball team (18-8) returned to action at home on Tuesday night in its final non-league match of the year against local rival Wilmington (13-14). West Chester battled throughout the match, including a first set, which included 15 ties and nine lead changes but Wilmington escaped with a 3-0 (31-29, 25-18, 25-21) victory over the Golden Rams.
WEST CHESTER, PA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 180-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in West Chester, approximately 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Blueprint’s marketing efforts and financial projections highlighted the state’s July 2022 announcement to significantly increase Medicaid reimbursements in 2023, with over...
WEST CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID suspect in killing of former NFL player in Berks

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the suspect they're seeking in the killing of a former NFL player in Berks County earlier this month. Police said Wednesday that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, of Reading, on homicide and related charges.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks

BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred

North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

New West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative new bakery that opened in September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash: state police

A Pennsylvania driver fatally crashed into a 33-year-old man Sunday night and fled, Pennsylvania State Police said. James Falasca-Carter, of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Powder Mill Road in Earl Township, Berks County, state police said. State police said Falasca-Carter was hit around 8:30...
BOYERTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
HERSHEY, PA

