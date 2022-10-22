Threat for severe weather will be increasing across SE Texas overnight as a strong cold front and the remnants of Roslyn push into our area. There's a category 2 out of 5 slight risk for a few severe storms overnight. Main threats would be damaging winds around 60 mph, hail and some heavy downpours that could lead to a few flood advisories. Tornado threat is low but can't be ruled out. Main timeframe for this is midnight until 4 am. Cold front quickly moves in Tuesday morning ushering in cooler and drier air. Another cold front arrives Friday which will mean wet weather for Game 1 of the World Series. Fortunately, Minute Maid Park has a roof so it shouldn't be an issue!

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO