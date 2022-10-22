Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown
Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
Game Preview: Southern vs. JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State tries to continue their undefeated season when they take on Southern at home Saturday. The Tigers are 7-0 and welcome in one of the best teams in the SWAC. In 2021, JSU beat the Jaguars in a thrilling and emotional game. It was Coach Prime’s first game back from medicals […]
gojsutigers.com
Miller Jr., Wilkerson Earn SWAC Honors
A pair of Jackson State University football players earned Southwestern Athletic Conference honors for their play in the win against Campbell. LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, and RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson earned SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors. Miller, who also was named FedEx...
gojsutigers.com
Volleyball Falls in 3-0 sweep to Alabama State
MONTGOMERY, AL --The Jackson State volleyball team could not out-play an opposing Lady Hornets offense Monday on the road falling to Alabama State in three sets (19-25, 26-28, 21-25). The loss dropped Jackson State's record to 7-14 overall and 6-3 in SWAC play. The Lady Tigers attack was paced by...
gojsutigers.com
Miller Jr. Named FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player Of The Week
Jackson State University football linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. has been named as the FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers' win over Campbell this past Saturday. Miller recorded a season-high 13 tackles with one sack and two tackles for loss in the...
gojsutigers.com
Four Tigers Named to All-SWAC Teams, Coach Thorne Named Coach of the Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| Four members of the Jackson State University men's and women's cross country teams were named to the 2022 All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) teams the conference announced Monday following the championship meet. Tyler Duncan was tabbed SWAC Runner of the Year and All-SWAC First Team. Duncan placed first at...
Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29. The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter. The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This […]
ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ headed back to Mississippi. This time there will be no rebels or bulldogs … only JSU tigers.
ESPN’s popular college football pregame show will be headed to the Magnolia State next weekend, but will not be visiting Oxford to Starkville. ESPN’s “College Gameday” announced that it will be coming to Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 29. That weekend Jackson State University will host Southern...
Deion Sanders and Jackson State get 4th major national placement in 3 weeks
The Jackson State football team will once again be placed in the national spotlight this week. On Oct. 29, ESPN‘s “College Gameday” is scheduled to head to Jackson, Mississippi, as the Tigers face longtime rival Southern in this year’s BoomBox Classic. The longstanding show is one...
mississippiscoreboard.com
PriorityOne Bank Metro Jackson Preseason Elite Eleven Girls Basketball Team
Robert Wilson spent 23 years at The Clarion-Ledger/Jackson Daily News as a sportswriter with more than half of those years covering high school sports, mostly in the Metro Jackson area. He helped chose the Dandy Dozen in various sports for more than a decade. Wilson rebirthed a similar team last year with Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard Metro Jackson Preseason Elite Eleven Girls Basketball Team based on our All-Metro team selections from last season and information from high school and college coaches. This is the second annual team. Wilson selected the best players from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties from their performances last season. The players below are in alphabetical order. The boys team will be published in the upcoming days.
gojsutigers.com
Basketball Season Tickets On Sale
JACKSON, Miss. – Season tickets for the 2022-23 Jackson State University basketball season are on sale now. The three-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion JSU women's basketball team will host Texas on December 14 as part of its 10-game regular season schedule that includes nine conference doubleheaders beginning January 7 vs. Alabama St.
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
What Mississippi players would do with the $700M Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Powerball fever is ramping up in Mississippi as the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $700 million, making it the 5th largest prize in Powerball history. With all the money, a winner would certainly have a lot of options when it comes to spending. For some […]
WLBT
Forest Hill High School goes virtual Tuesday, Oct. 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will switch to virtual learning on Tuesday, October 25. The Jackson Public School District says the decision was made due to a lack of water pressure. According to a press release, October 25 is a scheduled 80% day for all scholars due...
WAPT
Madison violinist to appear on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Madison violinist will perform on a big stage. John Uzodinma II, a native of Madison, will appear on Monday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to showcase his world-renowned violin skills. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Uzodinma's unique musical style has earned...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
WLBT
1 woman, 3 men killed over course of two days, bringing Jackson’s homicide count to 115
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One woman and three men were killed over the span of two days, according to a Jackson Police Department media release on Tuesday. The first homicide was reported on Sunday at 4:49 a.m. when Kajarvis Amos was taken to UMMC for reasons unlisted in the media release. Amos would later die at the hospital.
WLBT
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working detail...
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
