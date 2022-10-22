ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown

Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Game Preview: Southern vs. JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State tries to continue their undefeated season when they take on Southern at home Saturday. The Tigers are 7-0 and welcome in one of the best teams in the SWAC. In 2021, JSU beat the Jaguars in a thrilling and emotional game. It was Coach Prime’s first game back from medicals […]
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Miller Jr., Wilkerson Earn SWAC Honors

A pair of Jackson State University football players earned Southwestern Athletic Conference honors for their play in the win against Campbell. LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, and RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson earned SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors. Miller, who also was named FedEx...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Volleyball Falls in 3-0 sweep to Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, AL --The Jackson State volleyball team could not out-play an opposing Lady Hornets offense Monday on the road falling to Alabama State in three sets (19-25, 26-28, 21-25). The loss dropped Jackson State's record to 7-14 overall and 6-3 in SWAC play. The Lady Tigers attack was paced by...
MONTGOMERY, AL
gojsutigers.com

Miller Jr. Named FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player Of The Week

Jackson State University football linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. has been named as the FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers' win over Campbell this past Saturday. Miller recorded a season-high 13 tackles with one sack and two tackles for loss in the...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Four Tigers Named to All-SWAC Teams, Coach Thorne Named Coach of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| Four members of the Jackson State University men's and women's cross country teams were named to the 2022 All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) teams the conference announced Monday following the championship meet. Tyler Duncan was tabbed SWAC Runner of the Year and All-SWAC First Team. Duncan placed first at...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29. The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter. The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

PriorityOne Bank Metro Jackson Preseason Elite Eleven Girls Basketball Team

Robert Wilson spent 23 years at The Clarion-Ledger/Jackson Daily News as a sportswriter with more than half of those years covering high school sports, mostly in the Metro Jackson area. He helped chose the Dandy Dozen in various sports for more than a decade. Wilson rebirthed a similar team last year with Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard Metro Jackson Preseason Elite Eleven Girls Basketball Team based on our All-Metro team selections from last season and information from high school and college coaches. This is the second annual team. Wilson selected the best players from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties from their performances last season. The players below are in alphabetical order. The boys team will be published in the upcoming days.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Basketball Season Tickets On Sale

JACKSON, Miss. – Season tickets for the 2022-23 Jackson State University basketball season are on sale now. The three-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion JSU women's basketball team will host Texas on December 14 as part of its 10-game regular season schedule that includes nine conference doubleheaders beginning January 7 vs. Alabama St.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Forest Hill High School goes virtual Tuesday, Oct. 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will switch to virtual learning on Tuesday, October 25. The Jackson Public School District says the decision was made due to a lack of water pressure. According to a press release, October 25 is a scheduled 80% day for all scholars due...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Madison violinist to appear on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

JACKSON, Miss. — A Madison violinist will perform on a big stage. John Uzodinma II, a native of Madison, will appear on Monday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to showcase his world-renowned violin skills. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Uzodinma's unique musical style has earned...
MADISON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working detail...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy