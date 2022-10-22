ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

scsuowls.com

Volleyball Tops Saint Rose in Five Sets

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut volleyball team defeated the College of Saint Rose, 3-2, at Pelz Gymnasium. With the win, the Owls improved to 15-11 overall and 4-5 in the Northeast 10, while the Golden Knights fell to 13-12 overall and 4-5 in the NE10. Set Scores.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Volleyball Hosts Saint Rose On Tuesday, Oct. 25

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY VOLLEYBALL (14-11, 3-5 NE10) vs. College of Saint Rose Golden Knights (13-11, 4-4 NE10) Location: Pelz Gymnasium (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut volleyball will host Saint Rose for a Northeast 10 Conference matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Pelz Gymnasium in New Haven, Conn. The Owls enter the game tied for eight place in the conference stands at 3-5 and trail the Golden Knights in seventh place at 4-4.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men’s Soccer Downs Bentley, 4-0; Will Play At Home For NE10 First Round

WALTHAM, MASS.- Needing a win at Bentley in their season finale to clinch a home game for the first round of the upcoming Northeast 10 Conference tournament, Southern Connecticut men's soccer did just that with a 4-0 win against the Falcons in Waltham, Mass. Southern finishes the regular season at 9-4-3 overall and 6-3-2 in NE10 play.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

Men’s Soccer Travels to Bentley on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for Regular Season Finale

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (8-4-3, 5-3-2 NE10) vs. Bentley University Falcons (5-7-3, 4-5-1 NE10) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will travel to Bentley University for an NE10 conference regular season finale game on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. in Waltham, Mass. The Owls are 8-4-3 overall, and stand 5-3-2 in the NE10. The Bentley University Falcons enter at 5-7-3 and are 4-5-1 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT
vermontjournal.com

Connecticut River log drives

Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Police: Bridgeport dad punched youth football coach in face at game in Wilton

WILTON — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after punching his child's coach during a youth football game between Stamford and Wilton. Michael Curry, 42, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in state Superior Court in Stamford.
WILTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
birchrestaurant.com

Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
WORCESTER, MA
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Boston

A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston

Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

Potential multi-million-dollar facelift could modernize the XL Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building. “You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of CRDA. “So, we […]
HARTFORD, CT
WBEC AM

Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE

