scsuowls.com
Volleyball Tops Saint Rose in Five Sets
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut volleyball team defeated the College of Saint Rose, 3-2, at Pelz Gymnasium. With the win, the Owls improved to 15-11 overall and 4-5 in the Northeast 10, while the Golden Knights fell to 13-12 overall and 4-5 in the NE10. Set Scores.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Volleyball Hosts Saint Rose On Tuesday, Oct. 25
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY VOLLEYBALL (14-11, 3-5 NE10) vs. College of Saint Rose Golden Knights (13-11, 4-4 NE10) Location: Pelz Gymnasium (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut volleyball will host Saint Rose for a Northeast 10 Conference matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Pelz Gymnasium in New Haven, Conn. The Owls enter the game tied for eight place in the conference stands at 3-5 and trail the Golden Knights in seventh place at 4-4.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men’s Soccer Downs Bentley, 4-0; Will Play At Home For NE10 First Round
WALTHAM, MASS.- Needing a win at Bentley in their season finale to clinch a home game for the first round of the upcoming Northeast 10 Conference tournament, Southern Connecticut men's soccer did just that with a 4-0 win against the Falcons in Waltham, Mass. Southern finishes the regular season at 9-4-3 overall and 6-3-2 in NE10 play.
scsuowls.com
Men’s Soccer Travels to Bentley on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for Regular Season Finale
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (8-4-3, 5-3-2 NE10) vs. Bentley University Falcons (5-7-3, 4-5-1 NE10) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will travel to Bentley University for an NE10 conference regular season finale game on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. in Waltham, Mass. The Owls are 8-4-3 overall, and stand 5-3-2 in the NE10. The Bentley University Falcons enter at 5-7-3 and are 4-5-1 in conference play.
vermontjournal.com
Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Bridgeport dad punched youth football coach in face at game in Wilton
WILTON — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after punching his child's coach during a youth football game between Stamford and Wilton. Michael Curry, 42, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in state Superior Court in Stamford.
sheltonherald.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes posts three-under 69 to earn medalist honors at Div. I Golf State Championship
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After turning in a par on hole four, his first hole of the day, Ryan Downes walked to the tee box of the par-5 fifth at Renaissance Golf Club, looking to gain some traction to propel him through the rest of his round.
birchrestaurant.com
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston
Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Potential multi-million-dollar facelift could modernize the XL Center
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building. “You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of CRDA. “So, we […]
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
