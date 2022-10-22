Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Natalya Antyukh stripped of Olympic 400m hurdles title; Lashinda Demus in line for gold
Russian Natalya Antyukh was stripped of her 2012 Olympic 400m hurdles title for doping, putting American Lashinda Demus in line to be upgraded to gold. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/24/natalya-antyukh-lashinda-demus-doping-400-meter-hurdles-2012-olympics/
WKTV
Matterhorn Alpine skiing men’s World Cup downhills canceled
Alpine skiing World Cup downhills that start in Switzerland and finish in Italy around the Matterhorn were called off. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/24/alpine-skiing-world-cup-schedule-matterhorn-zermatt/
WKTV
Victor Wembanyama, ‘Wembamania’ sweep France with two years until Paris Olympics
Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3, 18-year-old favored to be the 2023 NBA Draft No. 1 pick, could help France dethrone the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/24/victor-wembanyama-france-nba-draft-basketball-olympics/
WKTV
Jan Scherrer, Olympic snowboard medalist, ‘loses’ bet, gets funny tattoo chosen by wife
Jan Scherrer, a Swiss snowboarder, won an Olympic bronze medal and got a funny tattoo chosen by his wife. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/24/jan-scherrer-tattoo-snowboarding/
Comments / 0