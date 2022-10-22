Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
calbears.com
Cal Hosts No. 1 UW, Oregon State
BERKELEY – The California men's soccer team returns home to host No. 1 Washington and Oregon State in a pair of Pac-12 Conference games on Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. The 3-6-5 (1-4-2 Pac-12) Golden Bears take on the 12-0-2 Huskies (4-0-1 Pac-12) at 3 p.m. on Thursday and face the Beavers (5-3-4, 1-1-3 Pac-12 as of Oct. 25) at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
calbears.com
Cal Finishes Strong At Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – The California men's golf team concluded its 2022 fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Isleworth Collegiate on Tuesday. Cal shot a 2-over-par 290 on Tuesday for its best round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament and jumped three spots on the team leaderboard, the biggest improvement by any team during the final round. Third-ranked Auburn – one of seven teams ranked inside the top 42 nationally by Golfstat.com – won the Isleworth Collegiate at 27-under-par, while No. 11 Florida (-15) and No. 9 Illinois (-7) placed second and third.
calbears.com
Bears Face No. 8 Ducks Saturday Afternoon
BERKELEY -- California returns to FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium for the second consecutive week on Oct. 29 for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 8 Oregon. The Golden Bears (3-4) and Ducks (6-1) are set to meet for the 85th time in history. Venue:. FTX Field at California...
calbears.com
Jackson Finishes As Super Regional Runner-Up
STANFORD, Calif. – Ryder Jackson completed a strong run in the ITA Northwest Super Regional Championships on Monday, when the Cal men's tennis junior competed in the singles final, falling to Stanford's Nishesh Basavareddy. Jackson, seeded seventh, lost to the top-seeded Basavareddy, 6-0, 6-3, at the Taube Family Tennis...
calbears.com
Bears Win Tournament On Treasure Island
SAN FRANCISCO – California rugby takes home its second tournament title of the fall sevens season after day two of the West Coast Collegiate Sevens on Treasure Island. The program previously won the WCC7s at Cal Poly on Oct. 8. Both of Cal's sides – Cal I and Cal...
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance
While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
calbears.com
Cal Earns 2-2 Draw At SDSU
SAN DIEGO – Fahmi Ibrahim scored his team-high sixth goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 87th minute, and the Cal men's soccer team came away with a point after a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon at San Diego State. The Golden Bears have a 3-6-5...
calbears.com
Jackson Marches Into ITA Super Regional Final
STANFORD, Calif. – Cal men's tennis junior Ryder Jackson won his Sunday singles semifinal to advance to Monday's final at the ITA Northwest Super Regional Championships and to qualify for the ITA National Fall Championships in November. Jackson defeated Pacific's Ran Amar 6-1, 6-2, at Stanford's Taube Family Tennis...
calbears.com
November 5 Cal-USC Game To Kick Off At 7:30 PM
BERKELEY – Cal's Pac-12 road game at USC on Saturday, November 5 will kick off from United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 pm PT. ESPN will televise the contest. Cal won the 2021 game between the teams in Berkeley and also the most recent time...
calbears.com
Bridget Ballard To Join Cal As Lacrosse Assistant Coach
BERKELEY – Bridget Ballard has been named an assistant coach with the Cal lacrosse program head coach Jennifer Wong announced Wednesday. Ballard will be in her first campaign as a collegiate coach in 2023 after previously working as a club coach for Building Blocks Lacrosse. She also served as an assistant coach for one season at Chatham High School, where she helped lead her alma mater to the 2017 New Jersey state finals after being a two-time US Lacrosse All-American as a prep.
calbears.com
Bears In The Mix At Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Redshirt sophomore Tony Chen carded a 1-under-par 71 to pace the California men's golf team in the first round of the Isleworth Collegiate at Isleworth Golf and Country Club on Sunday. The Golden Bears are tied for eighth place in a talented 15-team field – seven...
calbears.com
Park’s 70 Highlights Round Two At Isleworth
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Jeewon Park played bogey-free golf on the way to a second-round 2-under-par 70, but the California men's golf team dropped three spots to 11th place on the team leaderboard at the Isleworth Collegiate on Monday. The Golden Bears could not make up ground on the front...
calbears.com
Schubert, Lehner Enshrined In Cal Hall of Fame
BERKELEY – California rugby alumni Kort Schubert and Ray Lehner were enshrined into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame this past weekend. Schubert was a part of the 2021 class, Lehner the 2022 class. A full schedule of events took place to celebrate the honorees of both the 2021...
calbears.com
Bears Play Stellar Defense But Come Up Short
BERKELEY – The Cal women's field hockey team had another stellar defensive day. However, the Golden Bears came up short as No. 17 James Madison came away with the 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Underhill Field. Statistically, the game looked very one-sided with the Dukes (10-6) outshooting the...
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
californiaglobe.com
California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies
One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
