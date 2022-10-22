Meet FathomNet: An Open-Source Image Database That Uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Algorithms To Help Process The Backlog Of Visual Data For Understanding Our Ocean And Its Inhabitants

Read full article on original website
Related
New Method Exposes How Artificial Intelligence Works
The neural networks are harder to fool thanks to adversarial training. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel method for comparing neural networks that looks into the “black box” of artificial intelligence to help researchers comprehend neural network behavior. Neural networks identify patterns in datasets and are utilized in applications as diverse as virtual assistants, facial recognition systems, and self-driving vehicles.
Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk
We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist
Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
Futurist predicts what the world will look like in 2122
A future of human progress and prosperity is coming, a futurist has predicted. Peter Schwartz is perhaps best known by the general public for his 1997 prediction that the next 25 years would result in a period of prosperity and technological progression. Of course, those predictions weren’t exactly on the money, and Schwartz and his fellow futurist Peter Leyden have gotten a lot of flack for it.
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild
Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
Predicting radiocephalic arteriovenous fistula success with machine learning
We performed a publish hoc evaluation of pooled patient-level information from the 2014–2019 worldwide multicenter PATENCY-1 and PATENCY-2 section III randomized managed trials (trial registration: ClinicalTrials.gov; NCT02110901, July 2014; and NCT02414841, August 2015). These trials prospectively tracked scientific outcomes for as much as 3 years following new radiocephalic AVF creation at 31 and 39 facilities, respectively, within the United States and Canada. The main trials’ detailed methodology and outcomes have been revealed beforehand14,15,16.
Scientists Use Machine Learning To Peer Into the Future
Chaotic physical processes are now easier to predict thanks to a new algorithm. While the past may be a fixed and unchangeable point, machine learning can sometimes make predicting the future easier. Researchers at The Ohio State University have recently discovered a new way to predict the behavior of spatiotemporal...
How Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) are Used by Globe Telecom, Bausch Health, VR Group, Pague Menos, and ENT Credit Union: Case Studies
The cyber risk system has developed quickly, particularly over the previous few years, and it has grow to be important for companies to make use of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) as the primary line of protection. See beneath for 5 case research on how corporations throughout industries are using NGFW options...
Kolabtree highlights AI in medtech capabilities
According to Insider Intelligence, synthetic Intelligence (AI) within the healthcare market is estimated to have a year-on-year progress of between 34.9% and 48% over the subsequent 5 years. To assist healthcare practitioners improve their AI capabilities, scientific freelance platform Kolabtree has launched an infographic highlighting the advantages of utilizing AI...
COVID-causing virus in air detected with high-tech bubbles
Scientists have proven that they’ll detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within the air by utilizing a nanotechnology-packed bubble that spills its chemical contents like a damaged piñata when encountering the virus. Such a detector may very well be positioned on a wall or ceiling, or in...
How Government Might Work Up to 3D-Printed Buildings
Government buildings might someday be 3D printed, in keeping with Beth Killoran, deputy chief info officer on the General Services Administration, who spoke on a panel on the Imagine Nation ELC Conference on Monday. “They’re 3D-printing houses,” Killoran mentioned. “We have the Public Building Service, why aren’t we 3D-printing buildings...
Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands • TechCrunch
The leaked knowledge consists of name logs, textual content messages, granular location knowledge and different private system knowledge of unsuspecting victims whose Android telephones and tablets have been compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, together with TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by somebody...
AI-ALOE Brings AI-based Ecological Research Power To Local Technical College
The AI-ALOE Institute presents the Georgia Tech led internet software VERA to native technical faculty. During the summer season, Duncan Hughes, an Environmental Technology teacher at North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) launched his college students to the online software Virtual Ecological Research Assistant, higher often known as VERA. It allowed college students to assemble conceptual fashions and ecological programs, in addition to run interactive mannequin simulations on the brook trout, a species of freshwater fish.
The Microsoft Surface Duo finally gets Android 12L
Microsoft is lastly updating its Surface Duo — ahem — duo to Android 12 this week. The firm broke the information on its official Microsoft Devices Blog after beforehand committing to rolling out an replace someday this yr. Android 12 was made typically obtainable by Google in October 2021, whereas Android 12L hit Pixels in March.
Google Cloud AI to power Wells Fargo’s new virtual assistant Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company has announced that Fargo, a brand new digital assistant set to be launched within the months to return, will faucet Google Cloud’s synthetic intelligence (AI) to supply a extra personalised, straightforward, and easy banking expertise for purchasers. The firm’s collaboration with Google Cloud represents a...
CCI fines Google $113 million in second anti-trust penalty
Alphabet Inc’s Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet one more antitrust probe this month, discovering the U.S. tech agency responsible of abusing its market place to advertise its funds app and in-app cost system. It was fined $162 million by...
