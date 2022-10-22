ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 27

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

Oh man 😥 These youngins think they're invincible on those things. His girlfriend's statement breaks my heart, poor thing.Sending GVibes out to this young man's loved ones. These young men need to be more careful. It doesn't matter how many times you go fast and nothing happens, there's always the risk something could happen, and it's not worth the risk.

Reply(2)
16
Scott McDougall
3d ago

maybe it's just me... unless you have seen the official crash report, I think it's very irresponsible to start victim blaming with "can't control" or "think they're invincible".... there are a gazillion factors that could've resulted in this crash that do not involve youth

Reply(1)
14
Gail Mouradian Smith
3d ago

deepest condolences to his family and friends. much to young

Reply
8
 

