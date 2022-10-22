Read full article on original website
Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago
Oh man 😥 These youngins think they're invincible on those things. His girlfriend's statement breaks my heart, poor thing.Sending GVibes out to this young man's loved ones. These young men need to be more careful. It doesn't matter how many times you go fast and nothing happens, there's always the risk something could happen, and it's not worth the risk.
Reply(2)
16
Scott McDougall
3d ago
maybe it's just me... unless you have seen the official crash report, I think it's very irresponsible to start victim blaming with "can't control" or "think they're invincible".... there are a gazillion factors that could've resulted in this crash that do not involve youth
Reply(1)
14
Gail Mouradian Smith
3d ago
deepest condolences to his family and friends. much to young
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison in fatal motor vehicle crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in District Court to charges related to a fatal motor vehicle crash that took the life of 56-year-old Police Officer Dana Mazola. Juan Marinez, 27, of Salem pleaded guilty to Motor Vehicle Homicide by Reckless Operation and was found responsible for Speeding and Marked Lanes Violation. Judge Alan Swan sentenced him to two and a half years in the House of Correction with one year to be served followed by six months of home confinement with a GPS, and 5 years of probation. He was ordered not to drive, and his guilty plea resulted in a 15-year loss of license by statute.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Beaver Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Beaver Street yesterday at 3:55 p.m. While there were no injuries, one driver was cited said Police. One driver was cited “for unregistered/uninsured vehicle,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 113 Beaver Street on October...
Andover woman charged in reported hit-and-run of 4-year-old on wagon
An Andover woman has been accused of hitting a 4-year-old riding a wagon with her car and driving off after the crash took place, according to the North Reading Police Department. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy stated a 39-year-old Andover woman was charged with negligent operation of a motor...
NECN
Man, 24, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-93 in Wilmington
A 24-year-old man died Friday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, state police said. State troopers, along with the Wilmington police and fire departments, responded to the motorcycle crash on I-93 northbound at Exit 31 around 9:30 p.m. The motorcycle operator, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, died from injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.
28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say
A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child
NORTH READING, Mass. — North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m. The 39-year-old woman...
State police respond to fatal crashes over the weekend in Chelmsford, Wilmington, Uxbridge
All three crashes remain under investigation. Massachusetts State Police have responded to a number of fatal crashes in recent days including one Saturday night in Chelmsford and two Friday night in Wilmington and Uxbridge. On Saturday night, troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks, joined by Chelmsford police and fire, responded...
ABC6.com
Cumberland police seek information surrounding shots fired incident
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police are looking more information surrounding a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Club Juventude Lusitana Saturday night for a large disturbance. Police said they learned during the disturbance that shots were...
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help identifying man in connection with credit card fraud
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police asked for the public’s assistance Tuesday in identifying a man in connection with credit card fraud. In a blog post, detectives alleged the person was connected to credit card fraud in various locations throughout the city on Sunday, Oct. 23. Police urged anyone...
Scituate woman faces fourth OUI charge after crash into parked car
Police said the woman "appeared confused, refused medical attention and attempted to start her car to drive away." A Scituate woman is facing her fourth OUI charge after allegedly crashing into a parked car early Sunday morning in Cohasset. Linda Burlingame, 62, was arrested and charged with operation of a...
State Police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on I-495 in Chelmsford. According to police, a Toyota C-HR and Chevrolet Trailblazer made contact on the northbound side of the highway just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, sending both vehicles off the road. The...
WMTW
Investigators release identities of men killed in New Hampshire plane crash
Investigators have publicly released the identities of the two people killed when a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night. The victims were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the...
capecod.com
Provincetown listed as one possible location for Raynham teen missing for a week
Since Weaver was reported missing by her family, the Raynham Police Department has been in close contact with local, state and federal partners — including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Salem Superior Court Jury Finds Lawrence Police Officer Guilty of Raping 13-Year-Old
A Lawrence Police officer was convicted Tuesday in Salem Superior Court on charges he engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app. After deliberating for about four hours, a jury found 53-year-old Carlos Vieira guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Judge Thomas Drechsler revoked Vieira’s bail and he was jailed pending sentencing scheduled for Nov. 4.
Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night
A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
WCVB
Man killed in morning shooting across street from church in Worcester, Massachusetts, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — A 28-year-old man has died after a Monday morning shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Worcester police responded to a report of a gunshot at 480 Burncoat St. at about 8:40 a.m., where they found one person injured. That person was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
NECN
Boston Police Officer Injured While Responding to Disturbance
A police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance in Boston on Tuesday morning. Boston police said the officer responded to a report of a disturbance on Dudley Terrace shortly after 11:30 a.m. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is expected to be...
Worcester official Raquel Castro-Corazzini seriously injured after being trapped under car in crash
Worcester’s director of youth opportunities Raquel Castro-Corazzini was severely injured in a pedestrian crash in Leicester last week. On Friday, Oct. 21, around 4 p.m., Leicester police, fire and EMS responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian struck with a woman traped under a vehicle, the Leicester Police Department said.
Comments / 27