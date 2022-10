PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team slotted in at No. 13 in the USCHO Division I Women's Poll, as announced on Monday, Oct.24. The Friars are coming off a 2-0 weekend sweep with wins over University of New Hampshire (4-1) on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 (2-1). Providence holds the No. 13 spot with 82 points. Other ranked Hockey East opponents include Northeastern (211 points) at No. 6, Vermont (41 points) at No. 14, and Boston College (32 points) at No. 15.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO