CHICAGO – DePaul sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow was named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, the publication announced on Tuesday. Morrow had a record-shattering rookie campaign in 2021-22, earning WBCA and USBWA National Freshman of the Year honors while hauling in AP Second-Team All-America recognition. A finalist for the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year trophies a season ago, Morrow broke 13 BIG EAST standards while leading the nation in rebounds with 13.8 per game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO