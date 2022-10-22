ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Women’s Basketball to Host Annual Field Trip Day

CHICAGO -- DePaul Athletics is excited to welcome back its annual women's basketball Field Trip Day presented by Wintrust Junior Savers Club for the 2022-23 season which is scheduled for Monday, December 12 at 11 a.m. at Wintrust Arena as DePaul hosts Howard. Since 2008, over 50,000 elementary school students...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Wraps Up ITA Midwest Regionals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – DePaul Men's tennis heads home from the ITA Midwest Regionals on Saturday after falling in the first round of 64 singles matches. DePaul kicked off the third day of competition at 9 a.m. CT. with the first round of singles main draw. Leon Huck played against...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Aneesah Morrow Named AP Preseason All-American

CHICAGO – DePaul sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow was named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, the publication announced on Tuesday. Morrow had a record-shattering rookie campaign in 2021-22, earning WBCA and USBWA National Freshman of the Year honors while hauling in AP Second-Team All-America recognition. A finalist for the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year trophies a season ago, Morrow broke 13 BIG EAST standards while leading the nation in rebounds with 13.8 per game.
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Fall to Villanova 2-1

VILLANOVA, P.A. – DePaul women's soccer falls to Villanova in their final away match of the season 1-2, after the Wildcats scored off a penalty kick in the last ten minutes to take the lead. The Wildcats (4-8-3, 3-5-1 BIG EAST) dominated the field at the start of the...
CHICAGO, IL

