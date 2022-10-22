Read full article on original website
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Leslie Jordan Complained of Shortness of Breath Weeks Before His Death—How He Died
As one of Hollywood’s (and Instagram’s) most beloved comedians, it’s understandable why fans have questions over how Leslie Jordan died and what his cause of death was when he passed. Jordan, whose full name was Leslie Allen Jordan, was born on April 29, 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His first on-screen role was in 1986 in ABC’s TV series, The Fall Guy. After that, Jordan, who became known for his distinct Southern drawl, went on to star in shows like Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Star Trek: Voyager, Caroline in the City, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Reba,...
Paul Glickler, Writer and Director of ‘The Cheerleaders,’ Dies at 81
Paul Glickler, who directed, co-wrote, produced and edited the sex-filled 1973 independent film The Cheerleaders, has died. He was 81. Glickler died Sept. 19 of a heart attack at his Topanga home in Los Angeles, his sister, Louise G.S. Plaschkes, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Feigin, Emmy-Winning 'Schitt's Creek' Producer, Dies at 47Christine Farnon, a "Guiding Light" at Recording Academy for Decades, Dies at 97Michael Kopsa, 'X-Files,' 'Stargate SG-1' Actor, Dies at 66 The Cheerleaders starred Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway and Jovita Bush in a playful film about Amorosa High School cheerleaders who have sex with the opposing team’s football...
