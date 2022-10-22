As one of Hollywood’s (and Instagram’s) most beloved comedians, it’s understandable why fans have questions over how Leslie Jordan died and what his cause of death was when he passed. Jordan, whose full name was Leslie Allen Jordan, was born on April 29, 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His first on-screen role was in 1986 in ABC’s TV series, The Fall Guy. After that, Jordan, who became known for his distinct Southern drawl, went on to star in shows like Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Star Trek: Voyager, Caroline in the City, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Reba,...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO