14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Towing complaints increase after Colorado's Towing Bill of Rights takes effect
Contact Denver7's coverage of predatory towing helped inspire a "Towing Bill of Rights" that took effect in August. Since then, state regulators have seen an increase in complaints about towers.
A legendary, breathtaking drive in Colorado often missed
HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.
Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'
"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend. Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds. "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
Tumbleweed drama rolls into Southern Colorado
With high winds ripping through Southern Colorado over the weekend, the tumbleweeds rolled up in dramatic fashion on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, piling up on roadways and on people's homes and cars.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Colorado lake officially determined to be "infested" by invasive speices
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, enough of the invasive zebra mussel species was found at Highline Lake State Park for the body of water to be considered "infected." This is the first body of water to meet this classification in Colorado, coming after the discovery of a single adult zebra mussel on September 14, which prompted increased testing.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case, it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
These Are the Best Places to Live in Colorado As Ranked by Forbes
Colorado is full of a multitude of places to call home, so much so that you may have a hard choice picking where to live. According to a recent report by Forbes, there are 8 ideal places to live in Colorado based on a number of various factors. Which Direction...
Kayaks Capsize In High Winds, Two People Die On Popular Colorado Lake
The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park. Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter
DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon
A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado’s Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
See Inside a Giant Freezer Full of Prehistoric Ice in Colorado
There are all kinds of hidden gems in Colorado, many of which not just everybody knows about. One of these places is quite intriguing in nature and is in a part of Colorado that you very well may have driven past and not even realized what was inside. This place...
