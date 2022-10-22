ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

upstatespartans.com

Women's Golf Defends Home Course as it Sweeps Terrier Intercollegiate Championships

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A chance to defend your home course isn't an opportunity that arises very often in collegiate golf, but USC Upstate women's golf was presented that exact opportunity this week at the Wofford Intercollegiate at Carolina Country Club and the Spartans rose to the task as both the team and redshirt junior Preaw Nontarux took home event championships Tuesday afternoon.
SPARTANBURG, SC
upstatespartans.com

Women's Soccer Looks to Finish the Regular Season Strong With One Final Road Game Against Gardner-Webb

USC Upstate (9-4-3, 6-2-0 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb (9-6-3, 4-3-1 Big South) Greene-Harbison Stadium | Boiling Springs, S.C. USC Upstate sits second in the Big South conference standings with a 6-2-0 conference record and being 9-4-3 overall after beating Winthrop 1-0 on Senior Night on Saturday. Gardner-Webb sits fourth in the Big South with a 4-3-1 conference record, and a 9-6-3 overall record after falling 3-0 to Radford on Saturday. Here is how the Spartans and the Bulldogs compare this season against Big South opponents:
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for. “Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.
EASLEY, SC
247Sports

Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC

Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
COLUMBIA, SC
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Autoweek.com

John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races

John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
GREENVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022

Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works

A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
GAFFNEY, SC

