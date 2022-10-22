Read full article on original website
upstatespartans.com
Women's Golf Defends Home Course as it Sweeps Terrier Intercollegiate Championships
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A chance to defend your home course isn't an opportunity that arises very often in collegiate golf, but USC Upstate women's golf was presented that exact opportunity this week at the Wofford Intercollegiate at Carolina Country Club and the Spartans rose to the task as both the team and redshirt junior Preaw Nontarux took home event championships Tuesday afternoon.
upstatespartans.com
Women's Soccer Looks to Finish the Regular Season Strong With One Final Road Game Against Gardner-Webb
USC Upstate (9-4-3, 6-2-0 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb (9-6-3, 4-3-1 Big South) Greene-Harbison Stadium | Boiling Springs, S.C. USC Upstate sits second in the Big South conference standings with a 6-2-0 conference record and being 9-4-3 overall after beating Winthrop 1-0 on Senior Night on Saturday. Gardner-Webb sits fourth in the Big South with a 4-3-1 conference record, and a 9-6-3 overall record after falling 3-0 to Radford on Saturday. Here is how the Spartans and the Bulldogs compare this season against Big South opponents:
FOX Carolina
Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for. “Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
clemsontigers.com
Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
Joel Klatt Sends Clear Message On Clemson Football This Season
Clemson is one of six undefeated teams remaining in college football this season. At 8-0, the Tigers are ranked fifth in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll just behind Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. Despite their perfect record, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt stated Sunday that he ...
Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 5 in the power rankings following its 27-21 (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
Awful Announcing
SEC Network broadcasters get all worked up over ‘dirty corn dogs’
Saturday night’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks featured a lot of action on the field, but the only action that SEC Network broadcasters seemed interested in is what was happening at a corn dog cart. During a break in the action, the broadcast cut...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022
Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
FOX Carolina
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
