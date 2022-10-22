Read full article on original website
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
SOMC named “Placental Hospital of the Year”
PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center was recently recognized as Lifeline of Ohio’s “Placental Hospital of the Year” and “OB/GYN Practice of the Year” during the organization’s Ohio Champions of Hope Gala. SOMC has participated in Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation Program since June 2021,...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting
UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Huntington Tuesday night. Police are asking anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have caught part of the incident or the fleeing suspect on security footage to contact the HPD […]
Fires believed to be intentional, West Virginia residents concerned
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday. The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional. According to the fire department, those fires started outside […]
When is the right time to put up Christmas lights?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween almost here, and Thanksgiving coming up, everyone has the question on their mind, when is the right time to start setting up for Christmas? Everyone has their own opinion, with one southern West Virginia resident, Andrea Rollins saying, “Personally, I feel like never, but also, as a human who […]
West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have paranormal activity. Ghost children wandering in the mansion […]
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
Crews fight fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
Ohio man convicted of attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder and felonious assault has been convicted in a Jackson County, Ohio, Court in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office, Larry, Jason Farmer, 38, formerly of Jackson, OH, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly Discharging […]
The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston! The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.” Tickets will go on sale Friday, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Fire damages 32nd St. home
Parkersburg Firefighter Patrick Smith brings a cat out of a trailer at 601 32nd St. after a fire that started in a garbage can outside the residence Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Jason Matthews said it appeared to be accidental, the result of burned materials reigniting after being placed in the can by a resident who thought they had been fully extinguished. Most of the fire damage was on the exterior, but there was smoke throughout the inside, Matthews said. The resident was not home at the time but returned while the Fire Department was still on the scene. Firefighters got three cats out of the residence and were still looking for a fourth.
WSAZ
Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
West Virginia man found guilty on all 6 charges in Ohio murder case
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of a Pomeroy murder was found guilty by a Meigs County jury on Tuesday. Keontae Nelson was found guilty on all six charges: murder, murder, complicity, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence. Nelson is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, who was fatally […]
