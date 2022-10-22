ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

NewsWest 9

Cold front makes impact on West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — We saw a pretty powerful cold front come through the area Monday Afternoon. Wind shifted to the north, kicking up plenty of dust and dirt and making it quite difficult to see. Midland saw a gust of 55 mph, while in nearby Fort Stockton, a gust...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Fort Stockton woman dies in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton killed this weekend in a crash in Crane County has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety as 29-year-old Chelsea Sanchez, 29. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, around 7:00 a.m. on October 22, DPS troopers responded to the scene of […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX

