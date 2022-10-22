ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Rishi Sunak becomes the U.K.'s first prime minister of color

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with SOAS, University of London Professor Avinash Paliwal, about the significance of Rishi Sunak becoming the U.K.'s first prime minister of color. Well, it took the resignations of two prime ministers and the withdrawal of all the other candidates, but today, Rishi Sunak has ascended to become prime minister of Great Britain.
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
NPR

Finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Rosie Grant

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A year ago, Rosie Grant discovered a recipe for spritz cookies on a gravestone in New York. So she did as any baker would - she made them. And they were heavenly. Since then, finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Grant. She told The Washington Post that she sees it as a way to memorialize the dead and celebrate their lives. Grant has, so far, made 11 recipes from gravestones, and she plans to keep searching. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

My Unsung Hero series: A woman who met her hero at a health conference

Time now for My Unsung Hero, our series from the team at Hidden Brain. These are the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Jackie Briggs met her unsung hero at a women's health conference in 2006. JACKIE BRIGGS: For several years, I'd been working...
NPR

Director Margaret Brown and Veda Tunstall on their new documentary, 'Descendant'

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with director Margaret Brown and Veda Tunstall about their new documentary, "Descendant." It follows the descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. For generations, the story of the slave ship Clotilda had taken on an almost mythical status. It was long rumored to...
NPR

Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at age 78

A skinny, blue and silver can of Red Bull is a go-to for both amped-up athletes and all-night partiers. Red Bull's owner and co-founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, died over the weekend. He was 78. And as NPR's Andrew Limbong reports, his brand went far beyond energy drinks. ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: Ten...
NPR

Two new research papers cast doubt on the new COVID booster

Biden received a new COVID booster as part of the administration's push to increase uptake, but two new research papers cast doubt on whether they are any better than the original vaccines. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. President Biden rolled up his sleeve in front of reporters at the White House today...
NPR

An investment conference nicknamed Davos in the Desert is under way in Saudi Arabia

The world's top bank executives, along with billionaire investors, are laying the groundwork for deals at a time when the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi government is at a low point. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. An investment conference nicknamed Davos in the Desert is underway in Saudi Arabia. LEILA FADEL,...
NPR

News brief: dirty bomb accusations, Davos in the desert, Trump Organization trial

Russia has justified each step of its war in Ukraine by telling stories that are doubtful at best. Yes. Russia's president preceded the invasion by saying Ukraine was not a country, just part of Russia - never mind its borders, language, history and the views of the rest of the world. After the invasion, Russia talked of clearing the country of so-called Nazis. Now Russian officials are making an unfounded claim about something Ukraine is supposedly planning. The latest Russian story is that Ukraine is preparing to use a so-called dirty bomb, an explosive that includes radioactive material. They plan to bring their accusations to the U.N. Security Council today.
NPR

Rising energy prices across Europe lead to protests in the Czech capital of Prague

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Protesters waving Czech flags and beating on drums interrupt the serene surroundings of the Prague castle, perched on a hill overlooking the spires and alleys of this medieval city. Tourists gawk and snap pictures. Protester Libuse Svecova waves her flag in response.
NPR

An Iranian American scholar talks about her time in a notorious Tehran prison

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Iranian academic Haleh Esfandiari about Tehran's Evin prison. She was held in solitary confinement for 105 days. Haleh Esfandiari remembers many details of her time in Iran's Evin Prison - one sound in particular. HALEH ESFANDIARI: Every time I returned to my cell from interrogation...
AFP

N.Ireland set for fresh elections over post-Brexit impasse

Northern Ireland on Wednesday appeared headed for a second election this year, after UK government efforts to resolve months of political stalemate over its post-Brexit status failed to secure a breakthrough. It has been without a functioning government since February, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed the executive over its staunch opposition to post-Brexit trade rules there.
NPR

Conflict in Tigray has led to a collapse of its public health system

Spiraling out of control - that is how U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the ongoing civil war in Ethiopia. Here he is speaking at the U.N. Security Council. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONIO GUTERRES: Violence and destruction have reached alarming levels. The social fabric is being ripped apart. CHANG:...

