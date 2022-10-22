Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Rishi Sunak becomes the U.K.'s first prime minister of color
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with SOAS, University of London Professor Avinash Paliwal, about the significance of Rishi Sunak becoming the U.K.'s first prime minister of color. Well, it took the resignations of two prime ministers and the withdrawal of all the other candidates, but today, Rishi Sunak has ascended to become prime minister of Great Britain.
msn.com
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
iheart.com
Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
NPR
Rishi Sunak takes over as U.K. PM facing enormous economic and political challenges
LONDON — Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's third prime in under two months at a time when the U.K. faces what he has termed a "profound economic challenge" and as his Conservative Party struggles to heal divisive wounds from months of infighting. He now leads the Conservatives with a substantial...
NPR
Finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Rosie Grant
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A year ago, Rosie Grant discovered a recipe for spritz cookies on a gravestone in New York. So she did as any baker would - she made them. And they were heavenly. Since then, finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Grant. She told The Washington Post that she sees it as a way to memorialize the dead and celebrate their lives. Grant has, so far, made 11 recipes from gravestones, and she plans to keep searching. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
My Unsung Hero series: A woman who met her hero at a health conference
Time now for My Unsung Hero, our series from the team at Hidden Brain. These are the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Jackie Briggs met her unsung hero at a women's health conference in 2006. JACKIE BRIGGS: For several years, I'd been working...
NPR
Director Margaret Brown and Veda Tunstall on their new documentary, 'Descendant'
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with director Margaret Brown and Veda Tunstall about their new documentary, "Descendant." It follows the descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. For generations, the story of the slave ship Clotilda had taken on an almost mythical status. It was long rumored to...
NPR
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at age 78
A skinny, blue and silver can of Red Bull is a go-to for both amped-up athletes and all-night partiers. Red Bull's owner and co-founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, died over the weekend. He was 78. And as NPR's Andrew Limbong reports, his brand went far beyond energy drinks. ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: Ten...
NPR
Two new research papers cast doubt on the new COVID booster
Biden received a new COVID booster as part of the administration's push to increase uptake, but two new research papers cast doubt on whether they are any better than the original vaccines. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. President Biden rolled up his sleeve in front of reporters at the White House today...
A New Zealand influencer couple detained in Iran for nearly 4 months was finally allowed to leave the country
After posting that their car had been given the green light to enter Iran, the influencers' accounts went quiet for months.
NPR
An investment conference nicknamed Davos in the Desert is under way in Saudi Arabia
The world's top bank executives, along with billionaire investors, are laying the groundwork for deals at a time when the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi government is at a low point. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. An investment conference nicknamed Davos in the Desert is underway in Saudi Arabia. LEILA FADEL,...
NPR
News brief: dirty bomb accusations, Davos in the desert, Trump Organization trial
Russia has justified each step of its war in Ukraine by telling stories that are doubtful at best. Yes. Russia's president preceded the invasion by saying Ukraine was not a country, just part of Russia - never mind its borders, language, history and the views of the rest of the world. After the invasion, Russia talked of clearing the country of so-called Nazis. Now Russian officials are making an unfounded claim about something Ukraine is supposedly planning. The latest Russian story is that Ukraine is preparing to use a so-called dirty bomb, an explosive that includes radioactive material. They plan to bring their accusations to the U.N. Security Council today.
NPR
Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand, his agent says
NEW YORK — Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report. Literary...
NPR
Rising energy prices across Europe lead to protests in the Czech capital of Prague
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Protesters waving Czech flags and beating on drums interrupt the serene surroundings of the Prague castle, perched on a hill overlooking the spires and alleys of this medieval city. Tourists gawk and snap pictures. Protester Libuse Svecova waves her flag in response.
NPR
An Iranian American scholar talks about her time in a notorious Tehran prison
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Iranian academic Haleh Esfandiari about Tehran's Evin prison. She was held in solitary confinement for 105 days. Haleh Esfandiari remembers many details of her time in Iran's Evin Prison - one sound in particular. HALEH ESFANDIARI: Every time I returned to my cell from interrogation...
N.Ireland set for fresh elections over post-Brexit impasse
Northern Ireland on Wednesday appeared headed for a second election this year, after UK government efforts to resolve months of political stalemate over its post-Brexit status failed to secure a breakthrough. It has been without a functioning government since February, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed the executive over its staunch opposition to post-Brexit trade rules there.
NPR
Conflict in Tigray has led to a collapse of its public health system
Spiraling out of control - that is how U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the ongoing civil war in Ethiopia. Here he is speaking at the U.N. Security Council. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONIO GUTERRES: Violence and destruction have reached alarming levels. The social fabric is being ripped apart. CHANG:...
Comments / 0