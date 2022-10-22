Pennsylvania Senate candidates held their only debate last night. Democrat John Fetterman faced Republican Mehmet Oz. One is a former small-city mayor and current lieutenant governor. The other is a TV doctor. Each has questioned the other's fitness for office, but beyond their personalities is a question of power. The U.S. Senate is closely divided, and the way the math works out, a Democratic win in this one race would give them a good chance to keep control. A Republican win in this one race would sharply increase their chance to regain power.

