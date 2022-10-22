Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
NPR
Another casualty of Russia's war: Some Ukrainians no longer trust their neighbors
VOLODYMYR TSYBA: (Non-English language spoken). FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Volodymyr Tsyba is drawing water from a well that he'll mix with grapes picked from his backyard. He's making brandy and wine. He grabs a recent bottle of red, which he warns may be a little sweet before pouring a glass for himself and his wife.
NPR
Giorgia Meloni is Italy's first female prime minister
Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister. Her party's roots emerge from the ashes of Italy's fascist movement. This weekend, Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister and leader of the country's most right-wing government since the end of World War II. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports that Meloni is the leader of a party with roots in the ashes of fascism.
NPR
Progressive Democrats withdraw a letter urging Biden to be more proactive in Ukraine
Members of the congressional progressive caucus have withdrawn a letter urging President Biden to adjust his approach to the war in Ukraine. Thirty members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to President Biden on Monday urging him to change his approach on the war in Ukraine and take a more proactive, diplomatic push with Russia. But today, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who leads that caucus, withdrew the letter, and she called it a distraction.
NPR
Rising energy prices across Europe lead to protests in the Czech capital of Prague
Russia's war in Ukraine has led to rising energy prices across Europe, which in turn is leading to protests and rising tensions in many parts of the continent. With temperatures plummeting in Europe, tensions are heating up over the skyrocketing price of electricity. Russia's war in Ukraine has left vulnerable countries who up until now had been relying on Russia for energy. And now they're struggling to find alternatives as their citizens grow frustrated. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports from the Czech capital of Prague.
NPR
News brief: dirty bomb accusations, Davos in the desert, Trump Organization trial
The West warns Russia over its accusations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb. Top bankers and investors flock to a Saudi conference. Trump's family business goes on trial for tax evasion. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Russia has justified each step of its war in Ukraine by telling stories that are...
NPR
Rishi Sunak takes over as U.K. PM facing enormous economic and political challenges
LONDON — Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's third prime in under two months at a time when the U.K. faces what he has termed a "profound economic challenge" and as his Conservative Party struggles to heal divisive wounds from months of infighting. He now leads the Conservatives with a substantial...
N.Ireland set for fresh elections over post-Brexit impasse
Northern Ireland on Wednesday appeared headed for a second election this year, after UK government efforts to resolve months of political stalemate over its post-Brexit status failed to secure a breakthrough. It has been without a functioning government since February, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed the executive over its staunch opposition to post-Brexit trade rules there.
NPR
Progressive Democrats withdraw letter calling for more diplomatic efforts with Russia
A day after House progressives sent a letter to President Biden urging him to change his approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the group abruptly changed course amid intense pushback from Democratic lawmakers. "The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine," said Rep....
NPR
Who will succeed China's leader Xi Jinping?
It is official. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unrivaled. This past weekend at a Communist Party Congress in Beijing, Xi extended his rule into a third term, and he stacked party leadership with his allies. He also left the line of succession unclear. And as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, that may create problems down the road.
NPR
Moscow appeals court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Russian). SUMMERS: An appeals court upheld Griner's nine-year sentence on drug smuggling charges. The decision means she will now begin serving out her term in a prison colony. Yet it also may kickstart negotiations aimed at gaining her freedom. NPR's Charles Maynes has been following this case from the beginning, and he's on the line now from Moscow. Hi there.
NPR
Rishi Sunak becomes the U.K.'s first prime minister of color
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with SOAS, University of London Professor Avinash Paliwal, about the significance of Rishi Sunak becoming the U.K.'s first prime minister of color. Well, it took the resignations of two prime ministers and the withdrawal of all the other candidates, but today, Rishi Sunak has ascended to become prime minister of Great Britain.
NPR
Conflict in Tigray has led to a collapse of its public health system
Spiraling out of control - that is how U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the ongoing civil war in Ethiopia. Here he is speaking at the U.N. Security Council. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONIO GUTERRES: Violence and destruction have reached alarming levels. The social fabric is being ripped apart. CHANG:...
NPR
An Israeli raid on West Bank targeted a new Palestinian militia
This year has been the deadliest that Palestinians have experienced for many years in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. And today, they saw the single bloodiest confrontation yet. Many thousands of Palestinians gathered for a funeral march, shooting guns in the air. This is what it sounded like. (SOUNDBITE OF GUNFIRE)
NPR
News Brief: Pa. Senate race debate, LA City Council scandal, Haiti's hunger crisis
Pennsylvania Senate candidates held their only debate last night. Democrat John Fetterman faced Republican Mehmet Oz. One is a former small-city mayor and current lieutenant governor. The other is a TV doctor. Each has questioned the other's fitness for office, but beyond their personalities is a question of power. The U.S. Senate is closely divided, and the way the math works out, a Democratic win in this one race would give them a good chance to keep control. A Republican win in this one race would sharply increase their chance to regain power.
Sens. Cruz, Rubio accuse Biden of eroding legitimacy of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó
Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz sent President Biden a letter expressing concern his policies were undermining Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
NPR
An Iranian American scholar talks about her time in a notorious Tehran prison
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Iranian academic Haleh Esfandiari about Tehran's Evin prison. She was held in solitary confinement for 105 days. Haleh Esfandiari remembers many details of her time in Iran's Evin Prison - one sound in particular. HALEH ESFANDIARI: Every time I returned to my cell from interrogation...
NPR
Some 19,000 people in Haiti are facing catastrophic levels of hunger
Haiti is now in the sixth week of a fuel blockade by armed gangs in the capital of Port-au-Prince. That's making a hunger crisis in the country more dire by the day. Yeah. The Haitian Health Ministry says the number of suspected cases of cholera has nearly doubled in the past few days and is now close to 2,000.
