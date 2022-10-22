Read full article on original website
NPR
Rishi Sunak will become Britain's new prime minister
Rishi Sunak will become Britain's new prime minister — its third in two months. He won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party today. Rishi Sunak, Britain's former chancellor of the Exchequer, will become the country's new prime minister. Sunak heads to No. 10 Downing Street following a tumultuous period in which the country has had three prime ministers in less than two months. He spoke to lawmakers in his Conservative Party today.
Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus
“My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
N.Ireland set for fresh elections over post-Brexit impasse
Northern Ireland on Wednesday appeared headed for a second election this year, after UK government efforts to resolve months of political stalemate over its post-Brexit status failed to secure a breakthrough. It has been without a functioning government since February, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed the executive over its staunch opposition to post-Brexit trade rules there.
NPR
Who will succeed China's leader Xi Jinping?
It is official. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unrivaled. This past weekend at a Communist Party Congress in Beijing, Xi extended his rule into a third term, and he stacked party leadership with his allies. He also left the line of succession unclear. And as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, that may create problems down the road.
NPR
Giorgia Meloni is Italy's first female prime minister
Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister. Her party's roots emerge from the ashes of Italy's fascist movement. This weekend, Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister and leader of the country's most right-wing government since the end of World War II. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports that Meloni is the leader of a party with roots in the ashes of fascism.
NPR
News brief: dirty bomb accusations, Davos in the desert, Trump Organization trial
Russia has justified each step of its war in Ukraine by telling stories that are doubtful at best. Yes. Russia's president preceded the invasion by saying Ukraine was not a country, just part of Russia - never mind its borders, language, history and the views of the rest of the world. After the invasion, Russia talked of clearing the country of so-called Nazis. Now Russian officials are making an unfounded claim about something Ukraine is supposedly planning. The latest Russian story is that Ukraine is preparing to use a so-called dirty bomb, an explosive that includes radioactive material. They plan to bring their accusations to the U.N. Security Council today.
NPR
Two new research papers cast doubt on the new COVID booster
Biden received a new COVID booster as part of the administration's push to increase uptake, but two new research papers cast doubt on whether they are any better than the original vaccines. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. President Biden rolled up his sleeve in front of reporters at the White House today...
NPR
Conflict in Tigray has led to a collapse of its public health system
Spiraling out of control - that is how U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the ongoing civil war in Ethiopia. Here he is speaking at the U.N. Security Council. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONIO GUTERRES: Violence and destruction have reached alarming levels. The social fabric is being ripped apart. CHANG:...
NPR
Director Margaret Brown and Veda Tunstall on their new documentary, 'Descendant'
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with director Margaret Brown and Veda Tunstall about their new documentary, "Descendant." It follows the descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. For generations, the story of the slave ship Clotilda had taken on an almost mythical status. It was long rumored to...
NPR
Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand, his agent says
NEW YORK — Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report. Literary...
NPR
An Iranian American scholar talks about her time in a notorious Tehran prison
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Iranian academic Haleh Esfandiari about Tehran's Evin prison. She was held in solitary confinement for 105 days. Haleh Esfandiari remembers many details of her time in Iran's Evin Prison - one sound in particular. HALEH ESFANDIARI: Every time I returned to my cell from interrogation...
NPR
An investment conference nicknamed Davos in the Desert is underway in Saudi Arabia.
Top executives from some of the world's largest banks are there, along with billionaire investors. They're laying the groundwork for deals. On one level, it's an obvious move. Saudi Arabia ranks as one of the richest countries in the world. But the gathering comes as the U.S. harshly criticizes Saudi Arabia for its policies.
NPR
Another casualty of Russia's war: Some Ukrainians no longer trust their neighbors
VOLODYMYR TSYBA: (Non-English language spoken). FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Volodymyr Tsyba is drawing water from a well that he'll mix with grapes picked from his backyard. He's making brandy and wine. He grabs a recent bottle of red, which he warns may be a little sweet before pouring a glass for himself and his wife.
NPR
Progressive Democrats withdraw a letter urging Biden to be more proactive in Ukraine
Members of the congressional progressive caucus have withdrawn a letter urging President Biden to adjust his approach to the war in Ukraine. Thirty members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to President Biden on Monday urging him to change his approach on the war in Ukraine and take a more proactive, diplomatic push with Russia. But today, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who leads that caucus, withdrew the letter, and she called it a distraction.
NPR
Russia has been threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Russian diplomats say they'll take their unfounded claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb inside its own borders to the U.N. Security Council today. To discuss, NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre is here. Hi, Greg. GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi. Good morning, Leila. FADEL: So what are...
NPR
News Brief: Pa. Senate race debate, LA City Council scandal, Haiti's hunger crisis
Pennsylvania Senate candidates held their only debate last night. Democrat John Fetterman faced Republican Mehmet Oz. One is a former small-city mayor and current lieutenant governor. The other is a TV doctor. Each has questioned the other's fitness for office, but beyond their personalities is a question of power. The U.S. Senate is closely divided, and the way the math works out, a Democratic win in this one race would give them a good chance to keep control. A Republican win in this one race would sharply increase their chance to regain power.
NPR
Rising energy prices across Europe lead to protests in the Czech capital of Prague
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Protesters waving Czech flags and beating on drums interrupt the serene surroundings of the Prague castle, perched on a hill overlooking the spires and alleys of this medieval city. Tourists gawk and snap pictures. Protester Libuse Svecova waves her flag in response.
