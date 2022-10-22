Russia has justified each step of its war in Ukraine by telling stories that are doubtful at best. Yes. Russia's president preceded the invasion by saying Ukraine was not a country, just part of Russia - never mind its borders, language, history and the views of the rest of the world. After the invasion, Russia talked of clearing the country of so-called Nazis. Now Russian officials are making an unfounded claim about something Ukraine is supposedly planning. The latest Russian story is that Ukraine is preparing to use a so-called dirty bomb, an explosive that includes radioactive material. They plan to bring their accusations to the U.N. Security Council today.

