Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Rishi Sunak becomes the U.K.'s first prime minister of color
Well, it took the resignations of two prime ministers and the withdrawal of all the other candidates, but today, Rishi Sunak has ascended to become prime minister of Great Britain. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK: It is only right to explain why I'm standing here, as your...
NPR
Rishi Sunak takes over as U.K. PM facing enormous economic and political challenges
LONDON — Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's third prime in under two months at a time when the U.K. faces what he has termed a "profound economic challenge" and as his Conservative Party struggles to heal divisive wounds from months of infighting. He now leads the Conservatives with a substantial...
N.Ireland set for fresh elections over post-Brexit impasse
Northern Ireland on Wednesday appeared headed for a second election this year, after UK government efforts to resolve months of political stalemate over its post-Brexit status failed to secure a breakthrough. It has been without a functioning government since February, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed the executive over its staunch opposition to post-Brexit trade rules there.
Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus
“My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
NPR
Progressive Democrats withdraw a letter urging Biden to be more proactive in Ukraine
Members of the congressional progressive caucus have withdrawn a letter urging President Biden to adjust his approach to the war in Ukraine. Thirty members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to President Biden on Monday urging him to change his approach on the war in Ukraine and take a more proactive, diplomatic push with Russia. But today, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who leads that caucus, withdrew the letter, and she called it a distraction.
NPR
News Brief: Pa. Senate race debate, LA City Council scandal, Haiti's hunger crisis
Pennsylvania Senate candidates held their only debate last night. Democrat John Fetterman faced Republican Mehmet Oz. One is a former small-city mayor and current lieutenant governor. The other is a TV doctor. Each has questioned the other's fitness for office, but beyond their personalities is a question of power. The U.S. Senate is closely divided, and the way the math works out, a Democratic win in this one race would give them a good chance to keep control. A Republican win in this one race would sharply increase their chance to regain power.
NPR
News brief: dirty bomb accusations, Davos in the desert, Trump Organization trial
Russia has justified each step of its war in Ukraine by telling stories that are doubtful at best. Yes. Russia's president preceded the invasion by saying Ukraine was not a country, just part of Russia - never mind its borders, language, history and the views of the rest of the world. After the invasion, Russia talked of clearing the country of so-called Nazis. Now Russian officials are making an unfounded claim about something Ukraine is supposedly planning. The latest Russian story is that Ukraine is preparing to use a so-called dirty bomb, an explosive that includes radioactive material. They plan to bring their accusations to the U.N. Security Council today.
NPR
Conflict in Tigray has led to a collapse of its public health system
Spiraling out of control - that is how U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the ongoing civil war in Ethiopia. Here he is speaking at the U.N. Security Council. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONIO GUTERRES: Violence and destruction have reached alarming levels. The social fabric is being ripped apart. CHANG:...
NPR
Who will succeed China's leader Xi Jinping?
It is official. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unrivaled. This past weekend at a Communist Party Congress in Beijing, Xi extended his rule into a third term, and he stacked party leadership with his allies. He also left the line of succession unclear. And as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, that may create problems down the road.
NPR
Two new research papers cast doubt on the new COVID booster
Biden received a new COVID booster as part of the administration's push to increase uptake, but two new research papers cast doubt on whether they are any better than the original vaccines. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. President Biden rolled up his sleeve in front of reporters at the White House today...
NPR
Another casualty of Russia's war: Some Ukrainians no longer trust their neighbors
VOLODYMYR TSYBA: (Non-English language spoken). FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Volodymyr Tsyba is drawing water from a well that he'll mix with grapes picked from his backyard. He's making brandy and wine. He grabs a recent bottle of red, which he warns may be a little sweet before pouring a glass for himself and his wife.
NPR
Giorgia Meloni is Italy's first female prime minister
Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister. Her party's roots emerge from the ashes of Italy's fascist movement. This weekend, Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister and leader of the country's most right-wing government since the end of World War II. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports that Meloni is the leader of a party with roots in the ashes of fascism.
NPR
An Israeli raid on West Bank targeted a new Palestinian militia
This year has been the deadliest that Palestinians have experienced for many years in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. And today, they saw the single bloodiest confrontation yet. Many thousands of Palestinians gathered for a funeral march, shooting guns in the air. This is what it sounded like. (SOUNDBITE OF GUNFIRE)
NPR
Rising energy prices across Europe lead to protests in the Czech capital of Prague
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Protesters waving Czech flags and beating on drums interrupt the serene surroundings of the Prague castle, perched on a hill overlooking the spires and alleys of this medieval city. Tourists gawk and snap pictures. Protester Libuse Svecova waves her flag in response.
NPR
Moscow appeals court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Russian). SUMMERS: An appeals court upheld Griner's nine-year sentence on drug smuggling charges. The decision means she will now begin serving out her term in a prison colony. Yet it also may kickstart negotiations aimed at gaining her freedom. NPR's Charles Maynes has been following this case from the beginning, and he's on the line now from Moscow. Hi there.
NPR
An Iranian American scholar talks about her time in a notorious Tehran prison
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Iranian academic Haleh Esfandiari about Tehran's Evin prison. She was held in solitary confinement for 105 days. Haleh Esfandiari remembers many details of her time in Iran's Evin Prison - one sound in particular. HALEH ESFANDIARI: Every time I returned to my cell from interrogation...
NPR
Director Margaret Brown and Veda Tunstall on their new documentary, 'Descendant'
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with director Margaret Brown and Veda Tunstall about their new documentary, "Descendant." It follows the descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. For generations, the story of the slave ship Clotilda had taken on an almost mythical status. It was long rumored to...
Comments / 0