A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO