Santa Barbara Edhat
Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
Firefighters contain fire at San Luis Obispo condo complex
Firefighters have contained a fire that broke out at a condo complex in San Luis Obispo. Crews responded to the fire at 7:15 p.m. at 570 Peach St.
calcoasttimes.com
Man shot nearby two schools in Santa Maria
A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school. A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.
Noozhawk
Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project
A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $814,714. The average price per square foot ended up at $565.
calcoastnews.com
A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Single-car rollover backs up traffic on Highway 101
California Highway Patrol reported a single-car rollover on Highway 101 southbound in Avila Beach around 3:39 p.m.
A man is suffering from major injuries after being hit by a car in Santa Maria Sunday night, police said.
calcoasttimes.com
Man found shot dead inside car in Santa Maria
A gunman on Thursday night shot a driver, who was found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building in Santa Maria. Shortly after 11 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police discovered the driver, a 33-year-old man, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
One in critical condition after being struck by a car at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino a little after 8 p.m. Sunday night. The post Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire responded Monday morning to a small box trailer that caught fire traveling along Highway 101 southbound, south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos.
Santa Maria Police confirmed a shooting near El Camino Junior High and has the campus on lockdown, as well as Robert Bruce Elementary school. The post Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
An Arroyo Grande man charged with child molestation last year was acquitted this month by a San Luis Obispo County jury.
calcoastnews.com
Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation
A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo increased in the last week to $565. That’s $131 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in San Luis Obispo was $516.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Responding officers transported the Lompoc man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his injuries, where he was later contacted and arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol. The post Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Family remembers SLO County man who died in Highway 41 car crash: ‘He had a big heart’
Justin West was “just willing to lend a hand and help get it done,” his mom said.
Noozhawk
Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria
A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
