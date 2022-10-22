ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

calcoasttimes.com

Paso Robles police searching for man who robbed CVS

Paso Robles police officers are searching for a man who robbed a CVS store at knifepoint Tuesday night and then managed to evade capture. At about 9:45 p.m., a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask entered the CVS at 187 Niblick Road and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The robber brandished a knife and threatened the cashier, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man shot nearby two schools in Santa Maria

A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school. A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition

A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation

A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project

A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Scott Peterson moves to new prison

Convicted killer Scott Peterson moved last week from San Quentin State Prison, where he spent much of the last two decades, mostly on death row, to Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County. Mule Creek State Prison is known for housing sensitive needs yard inmates, who would be safety or...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

