Related
calcoasttimes.com
Paso Robles police searching for man who robbed CVS
Paso Robles police officers are searching for a man who robbed a CVS store at knifepoint Tuesday night and then managed to evade capture. At about 9:45 p.m., a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask entered the CVS at 187 Niblick Road and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The robber brandished a knife and threatened the cashier, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
calcoasttimes.com
Man shot nearby two schools in Santa Maria
A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school. A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.
Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street
Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a 32-year-old suspect in the 500 block of East Arrellaga St. around 11:30 a.m. for the Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS store on State Street. The post Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Jury finds Arroyo Grande man charged with child molestation not guilty
An Arroyo Grande man charged with child molestation last year was acquitted this month by a San Luis Obispo County jury.
Santa Maria police investigate after pedestrian hit by vehicle
A man is suffering from major injuries after being hit by a car in Santa Maria Sunday night, police said.
Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night
One in critical condition after being struck by a car at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino a little after 8 p.m. Sunday night. The post Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition
A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Police seek public’s help identifying robbery, assault suspects
Suspects described as three Hispanic male teens approximately aged 16-18 years old. – On Thursday at approximately 9:14 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a 911 call regarding a robbery that had just occurred in the 700 block of Higuera in downtown SLO. The caller stated that the...
calcoastnews.com
Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation
A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting
Santa Maria Police confirmed a shooting near El Camino Junior High and has the campus on lockdown, as well as Robert Bruce Elementary school. The post Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
Family remembers SLO County man who died in Highway 41 car crash: ‘He had a big heart’
Justin West was “just willing to lend a hand and help get it done,” his mom said.
Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night
The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for a suspect who fatally shot a 33-year-old man in Santa Maria late Thursday night The post Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man
Responding officers transported the Lompoc man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his injuries, where he was later contacted and arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol. The post Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project
A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
9 Sheriff’s Custody Deputies graduate from the Allan Hancock CORE Academy
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of nine Sheriff’s Custody Deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy on Monday, Oct. 24.
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Scott Peterson moves to new prison
Convicted killer Scott Peterson moved last week from San Quentin State Prison, where he spent much of the last two decades, mostly on death row, to Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County. Mule Creek State Prison is known for housing sensitive needs yard inmates, who would be safety or...
Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting
The Lompoc Police Department arrested a 17-year-old man for involvement in the murder of 37-year-old Maurilio Delacruz in February. The post Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
