Bloomington, IN

hoosierhuddle.com

Indiana Announces 2023 Full Football Schedule

The Big Ten Conference had internal discussions about banishing divisions as early as the 2023 season. Once league officials determined the East and West divisions would stay put for the upcoming season, team schedules were finalized and Indiana University announced the Hoosiers 2023 schedule on Wednesday afternoon. IU will open...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

