Sullivan, MO

Washington Missourian

Holt secures 3-1 soccer win at Scanlan

A pair of goals in the first half was sufficient for Holt to win Thursday’s boys soccer matchup in Washington. Holt (8-10-1, 4-6) won the contest by a 3-1 score over the Blue Jays (4-14, 0-9) at Scanlan Stadium.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Knights defeat Lutheran South in uncounted Week 9 game

While Thursday night’s football meeting between the St. Francis Borgia Knights and Lutheran South Lancers didn’t count as a game, that didn’t keep the two teams from treating it as one. Borgia (5-4) won what was termed an exhibition over the Lancers (4-4), 37-29.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Westminster wraps volleyball season for Lady Indians

There will be not be a repeat of last season’s district title for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians. Pacific (16-10-1) ended the season Saturday at Rockwood Summit with a three-set loss to the top-seeded team in Class 4 District 2, Westminster Christian Academy (27-2-2), 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Eureka edges Borgia on penalty kick

Eureka’s Eli Remspecher converted from the spot with 12 minut4es left in regulation Tuesday to lift the Wildcats over St. Francis Borgia, 1-0. Borgia fell to 8-8 heading into its home game Friday against St. Dominic. Eureka improved to 11-8.
EUREKA, MO
Washington Missourian

Sullivan, Hermann extend volleyball seasons

The last two surviving volleyball teams from the Four Rivers Conference both earned the right to continue the season Monday. Sullivan (21-12-3) celebrated winning the Class 3 District 9 championship on their home floor with a four-set victory over the district’s No. 2 seed, Salem (26-9-1), 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia runners gear up for postseason at Clayton Invitational

It was the last time that the St. Francis Borgia boys and girls cross country teams will run together this season. Thanks to the MSHSAA championship factor, the Borgia boys and girls will run in different classes this Saturday for district competition.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Pacific edges Wildcats

For the second time in three meetings, the Pacific boys soccer Indians defeated Union.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Parkway West knocks out Washington volleyball team

The Washington volleyball Lady Jays made it a good set to end on. Parkway West (11-6-2), the No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 2, defeated Washington (14-17-2) Thursday in the first round of postseason play at Rockwood Summit, 25-7, 25-12, 25-22.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Reality Hits Close to Home

Thank God the shooter’s gun jammed. It likely prevented further loss of life in the latest school shooting, which occurred Monday at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. That was the sentiment of some students and law enforcement officials, according to news reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store

On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union home damaged in fire

A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Brinker wants Highway 47 rail bridge replaced

Franklin County officials are looking to help a railroad improve freight service to Union, while also upgrading a controversial bridge. The Missouri Eastern Railroad and its parent company, Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, are planning to apply for a $9.5 million grant through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, said Jeff Van Schaick, Missouri Eastern Railroad senior vice president. The money is part of around $13 million the railroad plans to invest in its 40-mile route connecting Union to Maryland Heights, where the short line can switch freight to major railroads.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

