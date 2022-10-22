Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Holt secures 3-1 soccer win at Scanlan
A pair of goals in the first half was sufficient for Holt to win Thursday’s boys soccer matchup in Washington. Holt (8-10-1, 4-6) won the contest by a 3-1 score over the Blue Jays (4-14, 0-9) at Scanlan Stadium.
Washington Missourian
Knights defeat Lutheran South in uncounted Week 9 game
While Thursday night’s football meeting between the St. Francis Borgia Knights and Lutheran South Lancers didn’t count as a game, that didn’t keep the two teams from treating it as one. Borgia (5-4) won what was termed an exhibition over the Lancers (4-4), 37-29.
Washington Missourian
Westminster wraps volleyball season for Lady Indians
There will be not be a repeat of last season’s district title for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians. Pacific (16-10-1) ended the season Saturday at Rockwood Summit with a three-set loss to the top-seeded team in Class 4 District 2, Westminster Christian Academy (27-2-2), 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.
Washington Missourian
Eureka edges Borgia on penalty kick
Eureka’s Eli Remspecher converted from the spot with 12 minut4es left in regulation Tuesday to lift the Wildcats over St. Francis Borgia, 1-0. Borgia fell to 8-8 heading into its home game Friday against St. Dominic. Eureka improved to 11-8.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan, Hermann extend volleyball seasons
The last two surviving volleyball teams from the Four Rivers Conference both earned the right to continue the season Monday. Sullivan (21-12-3) celebrated winning the Class 3 District 9 championship on their home floor with a four-set victory over the district’s No. 2 seed, Salem (26-9-1), 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14.
Washington Missourian
Borgia runners gear up for postseason at Clayton Invitational
It was the last time that the St. Francis Borgia boys and girls cross country teams will run together this season. Thanks to the MSHSAA championship factor, the Borgia boys and girls will run in different classes this Saturday for district competition.
Washington Missourian
Pacific edges Wildcats
For the second time in three meetings, the Pacific boys soccer Indians defeated Union.
Washington Missourian
Parkway West knocks out Washington volleyball team
The Washington volleyball Lady Jays made it a good set to end on. Parkway West (11-6-2), the No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 2, defeated Washington (14-17-2) Thursday in the first round of postseason play at Rockwood Summit, 25-7, 25-12, 25-22.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays returning to Springfield Thursday
One year after hoisting the state championship in Springfield, the Washington softball Lady Jays are back in the state tournament to defend their Class 4 crown.
Washington Missourian
Borgia finishes regular season with five-game win over Fatima
Playing one final time at home, the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights eked out a five-set win Tuesday over Fatima. Borgia (13-15-2) defeated the Lady Comets (10-17-4), 17-25, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15.
Washington Missourian
Reality Hits Close to Home
Thank God the shooter’s gun jammed. It likely prevented further loss of life in the latest school shooting, which occurred Monday at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. That was the sentiment of some students and law enforcement officials, according to news reports.
Washington Missourian
$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store
On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
Washington Missourian
Union home damaged in fire
A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
Washington Missourian
Brinker wants Highway 47 rail bridge replaced
Franklin County officials are looking to help a railroad improve freight service to Union, while also upgrading a controversial bridge. The Missouri Eastern Railroad and its parent company, Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, are planning to apply for a $9.5 million grant through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, said Jeff Van Schaick, Missouri Eastern Railroad senior vice president. The money is part of around $13 million the railroad plans to invest in its 40-mile route connecting Union to Maryland Heights, where the short line can switch freight to major railroads.
