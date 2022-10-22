Read full article on original website
Lancaster County house fire leaves two displaced
LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County has left two displaced. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is providing assistance. First responders were sent to the first block of Blaine Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
WNEP-TV 16
Pa. National Guard releases identity of soldier killed in training accident Saturday
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Guard on Monday released the identity of the soldier killed in a training accident at Fort Indiantown Gap on Saturday. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, Lawrence County, was killed in a crash involving two military vehicles, according to the PA National Guard's Public Affairs Office.
local21news.com
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
firststateupdate.com
Teen Hospitalized After Serious Crash Sunday Night
Just after 7:00, Sunday evening rescue crews from the Mill Creek Fire Company responded to Limestone Road at Pickwick Drive in Stanton for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, crews reportedly found a teen male driver who had extricated himself from the vehicle after striking a tree. The teen was...
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
WGAL
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
WYTV.com
Soldier killed identified as New Castle woman
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WKBN) – A soldier killed in a training accident in Pennsylvania has been identified as a woman from New Castle. The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. Shay...
Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police
State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
Amber Alert issued in Pa. for 6-year-old at risk of harm
Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a missing 6-year-old.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
iheart.com
Man Accused Of Causing Truck Owner's Death Found Guilty
>Man Accused Of Causing Truck Owner's Death Found Guilty. (Lancaster, PA) -- A Lancaster County man is facing life in prison for second degree murder for causing the death of a man while stealing his truck. Prosecutors says 24-year-old Javen Jackson started a fire at an apartment complex in New Holland in 2019 and then tried to steal a truck to get away from it. The owner, 59-year-old Thomas Blackwell was killed as he tried to stop the robbery and held on to the side of the truck. A sentencing date for Jackson hasn't been set yet.
WGAL
Woman wanted in Pennsylvania Amber Alert spotted at Wrightsville restaurant and bar
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania Amber Alert was seen at a York County restaurant and bar Tuesday night. According to the Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was spotted between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant and Bar in Wrightsville.
Man charged with killing FedEx employee, shooting at Philly police
A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges, accused of shooting and killing a FedEx employee in what authorities say was a targeted attack earlier this month in Tinicum Township.
2nd suspect surrenders in killing of 2 teens in Pottstown, Pa.
A second suspect is under arrest for the murder of two teenagers in Pottstown, Montgomery County last week.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man gets life sentence for deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate. Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.
Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck
A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
WDEL 1150AM
Bear resident charged with DUI after allegedly rear-ending police SUV
A Bear resident is charged with DUI after he allegedly rear-ended a stopped Delaware State Police SUV. 35-year-old Anthony Kungu's car plowed into the back of the marked Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Route 896 southbound and Old Baltimore Pike around 3:30 Sunday morning, while the trooper driving the SUV was stopped for a red light, police said.
63-year-old woman found guilty of arson and murder, faces four life sentences
63-year-old Bobbie Sue Hodge has been found guilty for first degree arson and four counts of felony murder.
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
