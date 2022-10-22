ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gap, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 43

Lancaster County house fire leaves two displaced

LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County has left two displaced. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is providing assistance. First responders were sent to the first block of Blaine Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
LANCASTER, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Pa. National Guard releases identity of soldier killed in training accident Saturday

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Guard on Monday released the identity of the soldier killed in a training accident at Fort Indiantown Gap on Saturday. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, Lawrence County, was killed in a crash involving two military vehicles, according to the PA National Guard's Public Affairs Office.
GAP, PA
local21news.com

Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Teen Hospitalized After Serious Crash Sunday Night

Just after 7:00, Sunday evening rescue crews from the Mill Creek Fire Company responded to Limestone Road at Pickwick Drive in Stanton for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, crews reportedly found a teen male driver who had extricated himself from the vehicle after striking a tree. The teen was...
STANTON, DE
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Soldier killed identified as New Castle woman

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WKBN) – A soldier killed in a training accident in Pennsylvania has been identified as a woman from New Castle. The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. Shay...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police

State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
WFMZ-TV Online

Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run

EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Man Accused Of Causing Truck Owner's Death Found Guilty

>Man Accused Of Causing Truck Owner's Death Found Guilty. (Lancaster, PA) -- A Lancaster County man is facing life in prison for second degree murder for causing the death of a man while stealing his truck. Prosecutors says 24-year-old Javen Jackson started a fire at an apartment complex in New Holland in 2019 and then tried to steal a truck to get away from it. The owner, 59-year-old Thomas Blackwell was killed as he tried to stop the robbery and held on to the side of the truck. A sentencing date for Jackson hasn't been set yet.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man gets life sentence for deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate. Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.
LANSDALE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck

A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Bear resident charged with DUI after allegedly rear-ending police SUV

A Bear resident is charged with DUI after he allegedly rear-ended a stopped Delaware State Police SUV. 35-year-old Anthony Kungu's car plowed into the back of the marked Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Route 896 southbound and Old Baltimore Pike around 3:30 Sunday morning, while the trooper driving the SUV was stopped for a red light, police said.
BEAR, DE

