>Man Accused Of Causing Truck Owner's Death Found Guilty. (Lancaster, PA) -- A Lancaster County man is facing life in prison for second degree murder for causing the death of a man while stealing his truck. Prosecutors says 24-year-old Javen Jackson started a fire at an apartment complex in New Holland in 2019 and then tried to steal a truck to get away from it. The owner, 59-year-old Thomas Blackwell was killed as he tried to stop the robbery and held on to the side of the truck. A sentencing date for Jackson hasn't been set yet.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO