ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World

Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
NEVADA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

C29 Metals (ASX:C29) secures option to acquire lithium brine projects in Lithium Triangle

C29 Metals (ASX:C29) has secured an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the two highly prospective lithium-bearing exploration licences in Argentina. The projects are located in the relatively underexplored Salar de Pocitos salt-lake complex. The projects are drill-ready with past exploration suggesting highly prospective layers of lithium bearing...
kalkinemedia.com

Can blockchain support carbon credit investing?

There are reports that the present volatility is extremely low for October – especially as it’s reporting season for many tech giants in the USA this week. Does that mean that the crypto sector has found it's support? Ethereum's Merge from PoW to PoS block mining has decreased it's energy intensiveness, how else can climate focused individual invest in blockchain technologies helping to reduce their carbon footprint? Please watch this video to find out more.
rigzone.com

IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted

The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
kalkinemedia.com

How are these four ASX insurance shares faring today?

Insurance can be defined as an affirmation offered to individuals and businesses by a company that it will compensate them for any type of loss, damage, accident, or death. There are four major categories of insurance in Australia: general, life, health, and travel. Of late, there are many companies that offer insurance services in Australia. In this segment we take a closer look at these companies and explore how these companies are faring on the ASX.
RideApart

E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds

For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
kalkinemedia.com

Three ASX mining players with elevated focus on ESG & sustainability

The menace of climate change and related issues has compelled mining companies across the globe to level up their game in addressing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda. Sustainability and ESG are fast becoming the sector’s novel point of convergence. It is now a priority for most companies...
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 closes in green; A-REIT & telecom gain, energy falls

The S&P/ASX200 closed on a higher note today (25 October), gaining 0.28% to end at 6,798.60 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 0.29%, but is down 8.68% for the last year to date. A-REIT was the biggest gainer, followed by telecommunications services which ended 1.58% up,...
kalkinemedia.com

Meet the leadership team steering Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR ) projects, specifically advanced Uranium project targeting the clean energy transition

Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR FRA:65E0) is progressing its highly prospective uranium and gold assets in West Africa. In particular, Haranga’s Uranium Project has undergone ~61,500m of historical drilling and currently has an Exploration Target in accordance with the JORC code (2012) of 5 to 20 MT at a grade range of 350 to 750 ppm eU3O8 (4-35 Mlb contained eU3O8), over only ~0.2km2 of a 1,650km2.
kalkinemedia.com

Why the UK financial services bill may undergo a modification?

Member of Parliament and Financial Secretary to the Treasury wants a modification to the Financial Service and Market Bill. The modifications would have to undergo a vote on 3 November. Currently, not all crypto-related businesses have to apply for a registration process to operate in the country. The UK crypto...
kalkinemedia.com

Materials jumps 2.12% on ASX | Why Bank of Queensland and Viva Energy are trading higher?

The #Australian #sharemarket opened on a high note. The #ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 2.18 per cent. Meanwhile #ASX All Ordinaries was also sharply up, gaining 2.19 per cent. On the other hand, the #volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 8.37 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market #Commentary, Stock Market #News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com

Will Australia introduce stage 3 tax cut like UK?

The stage 3 tax cuts are due in July 2024 as it is a part of the government's income tax package, introduced and legislated in 2018 and 2019. The stage 3 tax reduction would eliminate the 37 per cent tax rate and reduce the 32.5 per cent bracket to 30 per cent. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com

What is boosting Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) shares?

Core Lithium's shares were spotted trading at AU$1.48 each, up 0.85% on ASX at 12.45 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 materials index which was 0.70% up at 15,665 points at 12.46 PM AEDT. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading in the green today. At...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : ASX poised to rise. Bega’s CEO to resign | Kalkine Media

The Australian share market is poised to rise again this morning. Coles report their supermarket sales have strengthened during the quarter. Bega Cheese advises that CEO Paul van Heerwaarden has decided that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer. Iluka partners with Northern Minerals.
kalkinemedia.com

New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions increase by 1.7% in March quarter

NZ’s greenhouse gas emissions were up 1.7% in the March quarter, as per the StatsNZ report. The report says the power sector mainly drove emissions. Sectors like agriculture, fishery, and forestry have shown a drop in GHG emissions. As per the latest data released by Stats NZ, New Zealand’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy