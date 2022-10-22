If I try to explain Bo Jackson to you right now, I'd end up making him sound like a superhero. Bo didn't just play in the NFL and Major League Baseball at the same time. He was also an All-Star in baseball in 1989 and then an All-Pro in football in 1990. That's the only time that's ever been done. I mean, it's been more than 30 years, and I still cannot wrap my head around that. Bo Jackson once chased down a fly ball, and he couldn't stop himself before running into the outfield wall. So he just ran up the wall, like all the way up.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO