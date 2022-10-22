Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
westseattleblog.com
New West Seattle Junction holiday event: GLOWS. Want to be part of it?
Plans for this year’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays are proceeding, and this year will bring something new: GLOWS – Glorious Lights of West Seattle. WSJA executive director Chris Mackay says it’ll have multiple components, but right now they’re starting with a call for artists for a “light fashion show” as part of the biggest Hometown Holidays night, Saturday, December 3rd. There’ll be a community light-costume contest – how brightly can YOU shine? – and that’ll be judged by five artists who will each create a “costume of light” to wear as they promenade around The Junction 5-9 pm that night. Each chosen artist gets a $1,000 stipend, Interested? Here’s the application form.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: One house goes to ‘Town,’ another suggests ‘Let’s Ride’
Halloween’s now less than a week away, so we have to start doubling up on the spotlights! First, from Lindsay and Zach:. We are excited to announce that our Halloween Town display is now showing at 3050 64th Ave SW off Alki. 24/7 show from now through Nov 1st, with full light show on Halloween night. Mostly a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’-themed display, but don’t miss the pirate ship and giant grim reaper.
westseattleblog.com
HPAC, soccer playoffs, ‘Rocky Horror,’ more for your West Seattle Wednesday
(Photo sent by Ron – seen in Fauntleroy) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:. IN-STORE SIGNING: Carly Rae Jepsen at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), noon today. SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: Fourth-to-last chance to see the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Meeds Manor is back!
(Photos courtesy Meeds Manor) In our West Seattle Halloween spotlight tonight, Meeds Manor is back! Jessica Meeds explains that the house at 45th and Stevens has “a new set =up in the front yard with a carnEVIL theme, but the rest you will have to come see for yourself!”
Nintendo Life
Famous Seattle Retro Gaming Store Has Been Hit By Armed Robbery
Pink Gorilla Games, the famous Seattle-based retro gaming store, has been subjected to armed robbery, forcing the owners to consider relocating after 17 years. As reported by our friends over at Time Extension, the incident occured on Monday night, during which a hooded and masked man demanded money and collectible cards after pretending to check out. He allegedly repeatedly asked the store assistants for a bag before branishing a firearm.
travelnoire.com
Black Owned In Seattle - The Best Black Owned Shops To Show Love
Chef Kristi and her son Damon Bomar have garnered accolades far and wide for the amazing food at Communion. What started as a catering business under Chef Kristi’s “That Brown Girl Catering” has now evolved into an initiative to provide the community with healthy but still very tasty food. Her son Damon is a Howard alumni and Hospitality expert who in 2015 decided to take his talents home and invest in time into the family business. Whenever you’re Seattle, be sure to stop by and grab a bite.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Tuesday toplines
7:19 AM: SFD is responding to an incident at 35th/Avalon. 7:40 AM: Texter says a police response is blocking 26th between Brandon and Findlay. 8:21 AM: This was a warrant service, and not the only one around the area. We are following up. Earlier:. WEATHER. Cloudy with rain at times,...
everettpost.com
Village Theater in Everett Opens New Season
Village Theatre is a leading producer of musical theatre in the Pacific Northwest. Producing entertaining, quality productions since 1979, Village Theatre began performances in Everett in 1998. Their new Everett season opens this Friday, October 28th, with the “Little Shop of Horrors”, that runs through November 20th. Then,...
Kirkland chef restores stream to make it habitable for salmon and sees 'amazing' results
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland restaurant owner noticed a lack of fish in the stream outside her business, so she stepped up to make the necessary changes and said the impact was instant. Holly Smith is the chef and owner of the Italian restaurant Café Juanita. For 22 years,...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Taken to shop – October 24, 2022 5:01 pm
We had a customer come into our store (Admiral Mud Bay) earlier today with a poor stray puppy that she had found. We’re pretty sure the dog has a home somewhere in West Seattle as it was pretty well groomed and was very sweet. We think she’s some sort of Shih Tzu mix but obviously we can’t sure by eye.
'It's going to take time': Community rallies around man shot inside Rainier Beach home
SEATTLE — The Rainier Beach community is rallying together to help a man who was shot and wounded while inside his home. According to Harborview Medical Center, 50-year-old Maurice Gordon is in satisfactory condition. His friends said his recovery will not be a quick one, but they are happy he is alive.
Chronicle
Lion Born at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo Returns After Six Years
A Seattleite is back home. Tandie, an 8-year-old lion born at the Woodland Park Zoo, returned to his birthplace Friday. He had been living at the Oakland Zoo since 2016. His name means "fire," the Seattle zoo said, and he enjoys eating various meats and blood popsicles. "Tandie is known...
westseattleblog.com
Options for the rest of your West Seattle Monday
Here’s what’s on the schedule for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open 10 am-6 pm today, with just six days left for you to see the Southwest Artist Showcase display. CRAFTING...
q13fox.com
Grotto, Baring residents warned of dangerous winter ahead due to wildfire-damaged lands
BARING, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire may not be a concern for people living in Baring, Grotto and Skykomish – but the damage it left behind has emergency managers giving a serious warning to people in that area: prepare to be stranded this winter. On Tuesday night, the...
thurstontalk.com
Huge Book Sale in Olympia is Back in Person
Submitted by Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Books, Brownies, and Beans is back! This popular used book sale returns live and in person. One of the largest one-day used book sales in the South Sound, all proceeds benefit three local nonprofits: Pizza Klatch, Thurston County Food Bank ForKids: Weekend Backpacks, and Thurston Climate Action Team. Now in its 19th year, the sale has raised more than $85,000 to benefit local non-profits serving the Thurston County.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday info
On-and-off rain expected today, high in the 50s, breezy afternoon/evening. We’ve had almost three-quarters of an inch of rain so far, but that’s close to two inches below what’s normal for October. ROAD WORK AND RELATED NOTES. -As noted last night, the California/Findlay pedestrian signal is now...
westseattleblog.com
READER REPORT: Abandoned bicycle at former RV-encampment site
This bike was abandoned at a spot on Alaska between Delridge and 25th Ave SW, where an encampment was until last night. I figure it is probably stolen, so I thought I’d share with y’all in case someone is looking for it. This is across from the ex-South...
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
