Lewis Hamilton cruelly denied first win of season as Brit overtaken by Max Verstappen late in thrilling USA Grand Prix
LEWIS HAMILTON came agonisingly close to winning a race for the first time this season. The Mercedes man will have to wait to end his season-long duck as he was pipped to the chequered flag by Max Verstappen. Verstappen - who equals F1's record for the most win in a...
msn.com
Dietrich Mateschitz, founder and strongman of Red Bull, has passed away
Dietrich Mateschitz died this Saturday at the age of 78. The businessman was the founder of Red Bull and the strongman of the energy beverage firm ever since, making it a global reference far beyond its original business. The death was announced this Saturday, according to the official Formula 1...
BBC
Fernando Alonso: Alpine driver questions Formula 1 direction after US GP penalty
Fernando Alonso says a penalty he received in the United States Grand Prix raises questions about the direction of the sport under governing body the FIA. A protest by Alonso's Alpine team against the decision to demote him out of the points after he finished seventh in a damaged car will be heard on Thursday.
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
Jalopnik
Circuit of the Americas Is Formula 1's True Home in the U.S.
With its skyrocketing popularity in the United States, Formula 1 is more poised than ever to take advantage of the diverse audiences this country has to offer. Last weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, though, proved one thing: The sport needs to preserve its proper racing heritage in the U.S.
Formula 1 Considers New All-Female Racing Series
Formula 1 did not support the financially struggling W Series this year, but is looking to launch a potential rival next year. F1 is exploring adding an all-female racing series as soon as 2023. It would have no affiliation with the W Series, which ended its 2022 season three races early due to financial difficulties.
BBC
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
US News and World Report
Audi Partners With Swiss Sauber for Formula One
FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Audi said on Wednesday it has agreed to take a stake in Swiss-based Sauber Group, whose team will become the German car manufacturer's works entry in Formula One from 2026. No financial details were disclosed in the statement. Sauber has been involved in Formula One since 1993...
MotorAuthority
Sauber to become the Audi F1 team from 2026
Audi will team up with Sauber for an entry in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2026 and beyond, the automaker announced on Wednesday. Sauber currently competes in F1 as Alfa Romeo, but Alfa Romeo in August announced the arrangement would end after the 2023 season. Alfa Romeo hasn't said whether it is quitting F1 altogether, though.
racer.com
Haas protests USGP results over car damage
Haas has lodged a protest against the United States Grand Prix result on the grounds of technical infringements against damaged cars for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. Perez damaged his front wing on the opening lap by hitting Valtteri Bottas, but continued and saw the endplate fly off on the back straight towards Turn 12 when he was overtaking an Aston Martin a number of laps later. That was a direct comparison to races where Haas has been penalized for Kevin Magnussen having the same damage at races in Canada, Hungary and Singapore, having been given a black and orange flag demanding he pitted to address the damage.
ESPN
RB Leipzig made Real Madrid pay for 'sleepy' Champions League start - Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois slammed Real Madrid's "sleepy" start in their 3-2 Champions League loss to RB Leipzig, saying the team "lacked intensity" in conceding two early goals that led to their first defeat of the season. Defender Josko Gvardiol put Leipzig ahead in the 13th minute and forward Christopher Nkunku doubled...
US News and World Report
Red Bull Owner Dietrich Mateschitz Dies Aged 78
(Reuters) - Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red Bull, died on Saturday at the age 78 after a serious illness with cancer. His death was confirmed by the championship-leading Red Bull Formula One team. The Styrian-born entrepreneur built a global empire around the...
Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...
Tottenham v Sporting, Napoli v Rangers and more: Champions League clockwatch – live
Join Luke McLaughlin for goal updates and key match action from tonight’s penultimate round of group games
ESPN
Are Newcastle for real in top-four race? PLUS: Arsenal drop points, Real Madrid and Barcelona keep rolling
The European weekend again served up a healthy, tasty menu of drama for all of us across the big leagues. Newcastle upset Tottenham away from home to give further credence to what they're building, while Victor Osimhen's return for Napoli was marked with a goal and another three points. Elsewhere, Real Madrid and Barcelona notched confidence-boosting victories in LaLiga, Bayern Munich inched closer to a struggling Union Berlin in the Bundesliga table, and Liverpool's top-four hopes took a hit with a humbling defeat at Nottingham Forest.
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
SB Nation
Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report
Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid have eye on Tottenham's Son
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real Madrid to move...
The mandatory COVID app for the Qatar World Cup is basically government-sponsored spyware
In just over three weeks, the 2022 World Cup will kick off in Qatar — a country about the size of the state of Connecticut with zero noted soccer history. The entire buildup to this World Cup has been an embarrassment for FIFA, which shamelessly accepted bribes in the bidding process and refused to move the tournament over the subsequent eight years even amid well-documented human rights abuses.
ESPN
Messi equals his 2021-22 tally, Haaland's 17 breaks Premier League record: Stats
After a cracking weekend of football action, Arsenal remained top of the Premier League despite a draw against Southampton. Manchester City remained in the hunt with a win over Brighton, while Chelsea and Manchester United played out a thrilling (ish) 1-1 draw. Tottenham's loss to Newcastle meant they ceded ground in the top four race, while Liverpool suffered a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest. Real Madrid remained top of LaLiga with a comfortable win over Sevilla, while Barcelona remain three points behind while thrashing Athletic Bilbao. Over in Italy, Napoli kept up their incredible run to top the table with a narrow win over Roma, while AC Milan and Lazio picked up wins to lead the chasing pack. Union Berlin remain top of the Bundesliga despite losing, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund closed the gap with comfortable victories. PSG opened up their lead atop the Ligue 1 standings to five points with a win over Ajaccio, with Lorient dropping points and Lens defeating Marseille.
