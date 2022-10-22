ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

msn.com

Dietrich Mateschitz, founder and strongman of Red Bull, has passed away

Dietrich Mateschitz died this Saturday at the age of 78. The businessman was the founder of Red Bull and the strongman of the energy beverage firm ever since, making it a global reference far beyond its original business. The death was announced this Saturday, according to the official Formula 1...
BBC

Fernando Alonso: Alpine driver questions Formula 1 direction after US GP penalty

Fernando Alonso says a penalty he received in the United States Grand Prix raises questions about the direction of the sport under governing body the FIA. A protest by Alonso's Alpine team against the decision to demote him out of the points after he finished seventh in a damaged car will be heard on Thursday.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin

Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
Jalopnik

Circuit of the Americas Is Formula 1's True Home in the U.S.

With its skyrocketing popularity in the United States, Formula 1 is more poised than ever to take advantage of the diverse audiences this country has to offer. Last weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, though, proved one thing: The sport needs to preserve its proper racing heritage in the U.S.
Front Office Sports

Formula 1 Considers New All-Female Racing Series

Formula 1 did not support the financially struggling W Series this year, but is looking to launch a potential rival next year. F1 is exploring adding an all-female racing series as soon as 2023. It would have no affiliation with the W Series, which ended its 2022 season three races early due to financial difficulties.
BBC

United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight

What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
US News and World Report

Audi Partners With Swiss Sauber for Formula One

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Audi said on Wednesday it has agreed to take a stake in Swiss-based Sauber Group, whose team will become the German car manufacturer's works entry in Formula One from 2026. No financial details were disclosed in the statement. Sauber has been involved in Formula One since 1993...
MotorAuthority

Sauber to become the Audi F1 team from 2026

Audi will team up with Sauber for an entry in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2026 and beyond, the automaker announced on Wednesday. Sauber currently competes in F1 as Alfa Romeo, but Alfa Romeo in August announced the arrangement would end after the 2023 season. Alfa Romeo hasn't said whether it is quitting F1 altogether, though.
racer.com

Haas protests USGP results over car damage

Haas has lodged a protest against the United States Grand Prix result on the grounds of technical infringements against damaged cars for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. Perez damaged his front wing on the opening lap by hitting Valtteri Bottas, but continued and saw the endplate fly off on the back straight towards Turn 12 when he was overtaking an Aston Martin a number of laps later. That was a direct comparison to races where Haas has been penalized for Kevin Magnussen having the same damage at races in Canada, Hungary and Singapore, having been given a black and orange flag demanding he pitted to address the damage.
ESPN

RB Leipzig made Real Madrid pay for 'sleepy' Champions League start - Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois slammed Real Madrid's "sleepy" start in their 3-2 Champions League loss to RB Leipzig, saying the team "lacked intensity" in conceding two early goals that led to their first defeat of the season. Defender Josko Gvardiol put Leipzig ahead in the 13th minute and forward Christopher Nkunku doubled...
US News and World Report

Red Bull Owner Dietrich Mateschitz Dies Aged 78

(Reuters) - Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red Bull, died on Saturday at the age 78 after a serious illness with cancer. His death was confirmed by the championship-leading Red Bull Formula One team. The Styrian-born entrepreneur built a global empire around the...
The Associated Press

Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...
ESPN

Are Newcastle for real in top-four race? PLUS: Arsenal drop points, Real Madrid and Barcelona keep rolling

The European weekend again served up a healthy, tasty menu of drama for all of us across the big leagues. Newcastle upset Tottenham away from home to give further credence to what they're building, while Victor Osimhen's return for Napoli was marked with a goal and another three points. Elsewhere, Real Madrid and Barcelona notched confidence-boosting victories in LaLiga, Bayern Munich inched closer to a struggling Union Berlin in the Bundesliga table, and Liverpool's top-four hopes took a hit with a humbling defeat at Nottingham Forest.
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
SB Nation

Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report

Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid have eye on Tottenham's Son

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real Madrid to move...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The mandatory COVID app for the Qatar World Cup is basically government-sponsored spyware

In just over three weeks, the 2022 World Cup will kick off in Qatar — a country about the size of the state of Connecticut with zero noted soccer history. The entire buildup to this World Cup has been an embarrassment for FIFA, which shamelessly accepted bribes in the bidding process and refused to move the tournament over the subsequent eight years even amid well-documented human rights abuses.
ESPN

Messi equals his 2021-22 tally, Haaland's 17 breaks Premier League record: Stats

After a cracking weekend of football action, Arsenal remained top of the Premier League despite a draw against Southampton. Manchester City remained in the hunt with a win over Brighton, while Chelsea and Manchester United played out a thrilling (ish) 1-1 draw. Tottenham's loss to Newcastle meant they ceded ground in the top four race, while Liverpool suffered a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest. Real Madrid remained top of LaLiga with a comfortable win over Sevilla, while Barcelona remain three points behind while thrashing Athletic Bilbao. Over in Italy, Napoli kept up their incredible run to top the table with a narrow win over Roma, while AC Milan and Lazio picked up wins to lead the chasing pack. Union Berlin remain top of the Bundesliga despite losing, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund closed the gap with comfortable victories. PSG opened up their lead atop the Ligue 1 standings to five points with a win over Ajaccio, with Lorient dropping points and Lens defeating Marseille.

