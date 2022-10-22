ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NPR

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate

The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marco Rubio under fire for not revealing ‘attacked’ canvasser’s alleged Charlottesville links

Marco Rubio is being criticised for failing to mention that one of his supporters, who was reportedly attacked and hospitalised while out canvassing on Sunday night, has alleged ties to a white supremacist group.Mr Rubio, who is running for reelection in Florida, earlier said on Twitter that one of his supporters was severely injured while canvassing after being attacked for being a Republican.Christopher Monzon was identified as the victim of the attack, in the South Florida city of Hialeah, on Monday.“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals...
HIALEAH, FL
NPR

Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on abortion, onslaught of GOP advertising

The Senate race in Wisconsin is one of a handful that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Over the summer, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson looked vulnerable to a challenge by Democrat Mandela Barnes. But now, polling shows that Barnes is trailing Johnson, with just two weeks to go until Election Day. I sat down with Lieutenant Governor Barnes after a meet-and-greet with Latino voters in Milwaukee. And when I asked him about the momentum in this race, he didn't seem worried.
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

States are voting to eradicate slavery under any terms, but what about prison work?

Is there any circumstance in the United States in which slavery should be legal? That is a question that voters in five states — Vermont, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee — will consider this fall. Ballot measures in these states would amend state constitutions to eradicate slavery under any terms. Though the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in 1865, it still includes an exception clause allowing it as "punishment for crime." Many state constitutions use similar wording.
OREGON STATE
NPR

Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NPR

What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid?

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he faces Democrat Charlie Crist in a debate Monday. Tonight, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is facing off with his Democratic challenger, the former Florida governor Charlie Crist, in their first and only debate before next month's election. Polling shows DeSantis with an average 10 point advantage. And the outcome of the race might tell us how his leadership has resonated with Florida voters, like his response during the pandemic, pushing against federal guidance on masking and vaccines.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Progressive Democrats withdraw letter calling for more diplomatic efforts with Russia

A day after House progressives sent a letter to President Biden urging him to change his approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the group abruptly changed course amid intense pushback from Democratic lawmakers. "The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine," said Rep....
NPR

News brief: dirty bomb accusations, Davos in the desert, Trump Organization trial

The West warns Russia over its accusations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb. Top bankers and investors flock to a Saudi conference. Trump's family business goes on trial for tax evasion. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Russia has justified each step of its war in Ukraine by telling stories that are...
NPR

Penn State cancels Proud Boys founder's speech, citing the threat of violence

Citing "the threat of escalating violence," Penn State University canceled a campus event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes Monday night. Pepper spray hung in the air as protesters and counter-protesters confronted each other and helmeted police wielded batons on the campus. The event had an 8 p.m. start time,...
NPR

Progressive Democrats withdraw a letter urging Biden to be more proactive in Ukraine

Members of the congressional progressive caucus have withdrawn a letter urging President Biden to adjust his approach to the war in Ukraine. Thirty members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to President Biden on Monday urging him to change his approach on the war in Ukraine and take a more proactive, diplomatic push with Russia. But today, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who leads that caucus, withdrew the letter, and she called it a distraction.

