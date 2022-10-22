Read full article on original website
NPR
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate
The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
NPR
Advocates say the number of labor trafficking victims is vastly undercounted
Greselda De Leon says she came to Boston to make money for her family in the Philippines but was treated like a slave. Jenifer McKim from our partner station GBH News reports De Leon's story is more common in the United States than most people understand. JENIFER MCKIM, BYLINE: De...
NPR
Expanding Medicaid is popular. That's why it's a key issue in some statewide midterms
A dozen states have yet to adopt the low-income health care coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act, leaving hundreds of thousands of Americans uninsured. And it's become a driving issue in some statewide political campaigns this election season. Here's NPR's Laura Benshoff with more. LAURA BENSHOFF, BYLINE: About four...
NPR
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on abortion, onslaught of GOP advertising
The Senate race in Wisconsin is one of a handful that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Over the summer, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson looked vulnerable to a challenge by Democrat Mandela Barnes. But now, polling shows that Barnes is trailing Johnson, with just two weeks to go until Election Day. I sat down with Lieutenant Governor Barnes after a meet-and-greet with Latino voters in Milwaukee. And when I asked him about the momentum in this race, he didn't seem worried.
NPR
GOP candidate for New York governor uses crime wave to hammer incumbent Hochul
Republicans are running strong in many places as we near election time, and that includes the blue state of New York, where the Democratic governor faces an unexpectedly close race for reelection. The challenger is attacking Democrats over crime. NPR law enforcement correspondent Martin Kaste reports. MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: The...
NPR
States are voting to eradicate slavery under any terms, but what about prison work?
Is there any circumstance in the United States in which slavery should be legal? That is a question that voters in five states — Vermont, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee — will consider this fall. Ballot measures in these states would amend state constitutions to eradicate slavery under any terms. Though the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in 1865, it still includes an exception clause allowing it as "punishment for crime." Many state constitutions use similar wording.
NPR
Oklahoma's Democratic candidate for governor uses education policy to build momentum
Republicans have won elections in recent years by running on education. In Oklahoma, which is one of the reddest states in the nation, the issue of education may be turning out a little differently because the Democrat running for governor is catching up on the Republican incumbent. Here's StateImpact Oklahoma's Robby Korth.
NPR
Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
NPR
What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid?
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he faces Democrat Charlie Crist in a debate Monday. Tonight, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is facing off with his Democratic challenger, the former Florida governor Charlie Crist, in their first and only debate before next month's election. Polling shows DeSantis with an average 10 point advantage. And the outcome of the race might tell us how his leadership has resonated with Florida voters, like his response during the pandemic, pushing against federal guidance on masking and vaccines.
NPR
Progressive Democrats withdraw letter calling for more diplomatic efforts with Russia
A day after House progressives sent a letter to President Biden urging him to change his approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the group abruptly changed course amid intense pushback from Democratic lawmakers. "The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine," said Rep....
NPR
News brief: dirty bomb accusations, Davos in the desert, Trump Organization trial
The West warns Russia over its accusations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb. Top bankers and investors flock to a Saudi conference. Trump's family business goes on trial for tax evasion. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Russia has justified each step of its war in Ukraine by telling stories that are...
NPR
A sailor was acquitted of setting a fire. Is it time for military justice reform?
The Navy has lost its most high profile cases recently, including the arson case involving the USS Bonhomme Richard. Advocates say the verdict shows military justice is ripe for reform. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Over the past couple of years, the Navy has lost its most high-profile legal cases, including a...
NPR
Penn State cancels Proud Boys founder's speech, citing the threat of violence
Citing "the threat of escalating violence," Penn State University canceled a campus event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes Monday night. Pepper spray hung in the air as protesters and counter-protesters confronted each other and helmeted police wielded batons on the campus. The event had an 8 p.m. start time,...
NPR
Progressive Democrats withdraw a letter urging Biden to be more proactive in Ukraine
Members of the congressional progressive caucus have withdrawn a letter urging President Biden to adjust his approach to the war in Ukraine. Thirty members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to President Biden on Monday urging him to change his approach on the war in Ukraine and take a more proactive, diplomatic push with Russia. But today, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who leads that caucus, withdrew the letter, and she called it a distraction.
